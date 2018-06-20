FireEye and Gigamon Announce Global Partnership to Improve Security Effectiveness and Efficiency for Joint Customers

The multifaceted alliance offers customers FireEye® Network Security combined with the GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform with flexible deployment options and scalability for optimal threat protection. With GigaSECURE providing intelligent access and control of network traffic and options for both inline and out-of-band deployments, FireEye can detect and contain sophisticated threats quickly and efficiently.

As strategic alliance partners, the companies will deliver customer value by:

Offering market-leading security solutions architected for security efficiency and network performance without compromising network uptime.

Providing performance, scale and resiliency of comprehensive prevention and detection security solutions in large enterprise networks.

Enabling greater threat detection performance through increased visibility with SSL decryption, and access to traffic across the physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure.

Reducing the need for network downtime due to planned and unplanned outages for maintenance or device failure.

The strategic alliance will allow both companies and their channel partners to bring a unified approach to global sales and deployments, delivering deeper integration and more effective security solutions to existing and new customers.

"Gigamon and FireEye are important elements of the cybersecurity strategy here at Parsons, for both network resiliency and cyber threat prevention," said Ron Nielson, vice president and chief technology officer of Parson Corporation's Cyber and Intelligence Division. "Deploying the joint Gigamon and FireEye solutions has helped us minimize our risk of attacks, infections and breaches. I'm hoping this closer collaboration translates to even more effective solutions for Parsons."

"We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with FireEye. Our joint solutions have already been deployed by hundreds of customers worldwide to improve efficiency and decrease complexity of their security stack," said Ananda Rajagopal, vice president of products at Gigamon. "Together we will continue to deliver pre-integrated, market-leading solutions that will help our joint customers achieve increased confidence in their security posture."

"Customers today are overwhelmed by managing multiple, disparate security solutions," said Rich Stegina, vice president of strategic partnerships at FireEye. "Gigamon and FireEye have been long time integration partners, and over the years we've seen the joint solution benefit both our mutual customers and our channel partners. By moving to a strategic partnership we can further simplify how our customers protect their networks and make it easier for our partners to deliver our joint solutions."

The joint Gigamon and FireEye solution is available now from both companies:

For more information, contact ecopartners@gigamon.com or GigamonPartner@fireeye.com



About Gigamon

Gigamon is the company leading the convergence of network and security operations to help organizations reduce complexity and increase efficiency of their security stack. The Company's GigaSECURE® Security Delivery Platform is a next generation network packet broker that helps customers make threats more visible across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments, deploy resources faster and maximize the performance of their security tools. Global 2000 companies and government agencies rely on Gigamon solutions to stop tool sprawl and save costs. Learn how you can make your infrastructure more resilient, more agile and more secure at www.gigamon.com, on our blog and Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 6,800 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

FireEye Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives with respect to the strategic partnership between Gigamon and FireEye, and the features and benefits of offerings associated with the strategic partnership. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause FireEye's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, customer demand and adoption of the offerings associated with the strategic partnership; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in such offerings; FireEye's and Gigamon's ability to react to trends and challenges in their respective businesses and the markets in which they operate; FireEye's and Gigamon's ability to anticipate market needs or develop new or enhanced solutions to meet those needs; difficulties, delays or the inability of FireEye and Gigamon to execute their plans and objectives with respect to the strategic partnership; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions; as well as those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in FireEye's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2018, which is available on the Investor Relations section of FireEye's website at investors.FireEye.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to FireEye as of the date hereof, and FireEye does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any future offering, objective or benefit that may be referenced in this release is for information purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, objective or benefit. FireEye reserves the right to modify future plans at any time.

