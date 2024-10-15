FIREFALL RANCH 'GRAND OPENING DAY OF PLAY' OCTOBER 24, 2024

New Yosemite resort debuts extensive amenities and YOVA signature dining experience

GROVELAND, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefall Ranch , the rustically elegant mountain retreat near Yosemite's northwest entrance, proudly announces the official grand opening of its highly anticipated restaurant, YOVA , alongside a wide range of new amenities to enhance guests' nature-driven adventures.

Firefall Ranch Pool. Photo by Carolyn Reel

At the October 24th "Day of Play" celebration from 12-6 pm, guests can soak up sun, fun, and relaxation in the luxurious pool area, and venture out for forest disc golf, beach volleyball, mini golf, bicycle rides, or family-friendly bouldering. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore the resort's picturesque 300-acre property, taking a stroll around the cattail-lined pond and relaxing at scenic pondside fire pits. Foodies will enjoy everything from shaved ice at the Pool Pavilion to YOVA's menu sampling. Another thrilling highlight: photo ops with Firefall Ranch's horses.

YOVA offers a magical dining experience that honors its majestic name origin, Yosemite Valley. YOVA's dining room, wine library, and private dining area feature stunning custom woodwork and a cozy, timeless ambiance. YOVA's menu is a fresh California take on flavorful international cuisine that highlights hardwood grilling over an open flame.

To extend the celebration, Firefall Ranch is offering exclusive discounted rates for midweek stays from October 24th through November 21st by using Promo Code LETSPLAY when booking directly at firefallranch.com/stay .

ABOUT FIREFALL RANCH

While brand new, Firefall Ranch has historic roots, having served as a stop on the original stagecoach route to Yosemite in the 1870s. Set on 300 sprawling acres of meadowland and Sierra foothills along Yosemite's Highway 120 West corridor, the most direct route to Yosemite from San Francisco, Firefall is owned and built by local contractor Robert Boyer in partnership with the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California and is operated by First Light Resorts.

ABOUT FIRST LIGHT RESORTS

First Light Resorts is home to three remarkable lodges, each ideal for exploring Yosemite National Park: Evergreen Lodge, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, and now Firefall Ranch. Each serves as a 'destination within a destination' and brings distinctive style to amenities such as restaurants, taverns, general stores, saltwater pools & hot tubs, daily activities, and professionally guided excursions, with no hidden resort fees.

Leading in sustainable travel, the lodges meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance , operating and fully self-funding a behind-the-scenes Youth Program , comprehensive water conservation systems, and award-winning stewardship efforts.

