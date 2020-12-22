Firefighters & EMS Fund Supported Multiple Successful Ballot Initiatives Throughout Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots political organization Firefighters & EMS Fund supported important fire referendums and ballot measures throughout Ohio ahead of the November 3rd election. Firefighters & EMS Fund provided time, expertise, and resources to support ballot initiatives in Saybrook, Genoa Township, Refugee Canyon Fire District, and Jerome Township, Ohio.

Firefighters & EMS Fund was contacted by a committee from Genoa township after they heard about the organization's mission to support public safety and requested help to make their case to the public for why their fire and EMS levies should be renewed.

Sara Walsh, Co-Chairperson of This Is Us Genoa Township PAC said in a statement: ""Mr. Porter representing the Firefighters and EMS Fund was crucial to our campaign's success with his support direction and very needed funding… Without their support, we would not have been able to achieve our goals in supporting our fire and EMS providers."

Firefighters and EMS Fund also supported a levy in Saybrook, Ohio that would provide an additional $3.5 million to support full-time staffing, a new ambulance and fire engine, and the construction of a new fire station. The measure up for vote was an additional 3.5-mill levy to support full-time staffing, the order of a new ambulance and fire engine, and the construction of a new fire station.

Additionally, Firefighters & EMS Fund supported a ballot measure in Refugee Canyon, Ohio and provided financial assistance that enabled local leaders and advocates to get the word out and to create a positive image about this levy. "Quite frankly what we have received from Firefighters and EMS Fund is not something we could have done on our own," said Fire Chief Mason.

Finally, the organization also supported a local fire levy that ultimately passed in Jerome Township, Ohio and worked directly with Fire Chief Douglas Stewart to help engage and activate voters to cast their ballots in favor of this measure.

"Firefighters and EMS Fund is glad to have had so many opportunities to support public safety in Ohio this year. With the country seemingly headed for recession due to the pandemic, we felt it was important to do everything we could to help local fire and EMS find success at the ballot box," said Executive Director Nile Porter.

Firefighters & EMS Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to Firefighters & EMS Fund are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE Firefighters & EMS Fund

Related Links

https://www.fireandemsfund.com

