Firefighters Use Lights to Keep Their Ambulance Patient Compartments, Cabs and Fire Houses Free from Bacteria and Viruses

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As front line fire fighters and first responders strive to keep their work areas FREE from bacteria and viruses, one company has introduced several cost effective ways to help keep them and their patients safe. Neu-Tech Energy Solutions, LLC (http://www.turnontheblue.com) provides an assortment of Bacteria Killing Blue Lights and UVC lights to help them fight MRSA, Staph, Strep and now the COVID-19 virus in their vehicles and firehouses.

Anti-Germicidal Blue Light Fire Department Bunk Room Anti-Germicidal Light

Before the COVID Virus, Firefighters and EMS personnel were more concerned with fighting the deadly MRSA bacteria. Traditional cleaning is not doing the job anymore. Studies have shown that even after initial cleaning methods have been done, dangerous bacteria have been found to linger throughout the nooks and crannies of firehouses and EMS vehicles. MRSA has been found on oxygen tanks, brake pedals, door handles, seats and even brake pedals.

Blue Lights have decontaminating potential, since various wavelengths in the blue spectrum are anti-microbial against a wide range of bacteria. Blue disinfecting light is safe and can be used around humans and animals. Firefighters are using them in their vehicles, decontamination rooms, laundry room, bunk rooms, lounge areas, bathrooms and other places in the fire house.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has brought on a new dilemma for EMS workers. While Blue Light has been proven to kill bacteria the COVID-19 is a virus. In order to kill the COVID-19 virus you must use UV or Ultraviolet light to deactivate the virus. UV light is a lot more dangerous to use and can harm your eyes and burn your skin. Absolutely no one may be in the room when these lights are sanitizing the area. Neu-Tech is developing safer UVC lights that have remote starts, timers and motion sensors to turn them off when someone enters the area.

Neu-Tech has been in the LED lighting business for over 10 years and has been developing new LED bacteria killing lights for over 4 years. To learn more, visit http://turnontheblue.com or email [email protected]

