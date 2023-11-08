FireFlower Craft Cannabis to Host Sunday Market Celebrating Local New Mexican Vendors on November 19th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireFlower Craft Cannabis is excited to announce a Sunday Market taking place in their parking lot on November 19th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This community-centric event is designed to showcase and support the incredible talent and craftsmanship of New Mexican artists and makers while offering a fun and exciting experience for all attendees.

With a commitment to promoting the unique talents of local artisans, FireFlower Craft Cannabis is bringing together a diverse array of vendors who call New Mexico home. The market will feature a wide range of locally crafted products, from handmade crafts to nutritional items, sea moss products, and beautifully crocheted goods. As a special highlight, the event will also include live glass blowing demonstrations, allowing visitors to witness the creation of intricate glass art right before their eyes.

To add to the festivities, FireFlower Craft Cannabis has enlisted the vibrant and talented Queen Diggs to host the event. Queen Diggs, an enthusiastic supporter in the local arts and cannabis scene, will bring her energy and charisma to the event, ensuring an enjoyable and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.

Inside the dispensary, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive deals and discounts on a wide selection of premium cannabis products. It's the perfect time to explore the dispensary's offerings and discover the right products for your preferences.

Nena's Food Truck will be on-site, offering a delightful array of tacos that will satisfy the taste buds of all who attend. Whether you're shopping for unique, locally-made treasures or simply looking for a relaxing day out, the Sunday Market at FireFlower Craft Cannabis is the place to be.

FireFlower Craft Cannabis is dedicated to supporting and uplifting the New Mexican community, and this event is a testament to their commitment to promoting local talent and businesses. By attending the Sunday Market, you not only can discover the exceptional creativity and craftsmanship of your fellow New Mexicans but also to support your community and its artists.

So mark your calendars for November 19th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and join us at FireFlower Craft Cannabis for a memorable day of shopping, entertainment, and community support. We can't wait to see you there!

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact: Andrea Casso, [email protected], (970)215-1494

About FireFlower Craft Cannabis:

Dedicated to cultivating and curating a selection of boutique strains, FireFlower Craft Cannabis takes pride in producing exceptional, cutting-edge craft cannabis. The company's commitment to quality is evident in its unique strains, each carefully nurtured to embody distinct aromas, flavors, and effects. With a fusion of traditional expertise and industry leading techniques, FireFlower offers a diverse range of options in their dispensary that cater to a wide variety of preferences and needs.

