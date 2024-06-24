Firefly Aerospace Adds Alpha Launch Capability on Wallops Island, Virginia

Launch Pad-0A will be configured to support Alpha rocket in addition to Antares 330 and new Medium Launch Vehicle

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it is adding an Alpha launch capability at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) on Wallops Island, Virginia. In support of Firefly's responsive space missions, Pad-0A will be configured to launch Alpha as early as 2025 in addition to Antares 330 and the Medium Launch Vehicle (MLV) Firefly is co-developing with Northrop Grumman.

Rendering of Firefly's Alpha rocket on Pad-0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia

"Firefly is committed to establishing a regular on-demand launch service and serving our customers' growing responsive space needs, and that requires operating a diverse set of launch sites," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "Virginia Spaceport Authority further sets us up for success by enabling a streamlined approach to launching both Alpha and MLV from one location at MARS with minimal congestion from the broader launch market."

The new launch capability on Wallops Island will supplement Firefly's existing Alpha launch facilities and further enable Firefly to support rapid, on-demand missions for government and commercial customers. In addition to the launch pad, Firefly plans to operate a launch control center, horizontal integration facility, and administrative office space on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Firefly will also utilize existing infrastructure in the area, such as vehicle and payload processing facilities, to eliminate bottlenecks and retain Firefly's rapid launch capabilities, recently demonstrated for the VICTUS NOX mission that was executed with a 24-hour launch notice.

"As growth at Virginia's Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport accelerates, we are delighted to welcome Firefly Aerospace to Virginia," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "The Commonwealth plays a critical role in supporting national security as the need to maintain our nation's leadership in space becomes increasingly evident. I look forward to Firefly's success in Virginia as we work together to bolster our nation's aerospace industry."

Capable of lifting more than 1,000 kg to low-Earth orbit, Firefly's flight-proven Alpha rocket utilizes patented propulsion technology and carbon composite structures built with automated machinery to provide a reliable, low cost, responsive solution for the domestic and international launch market. With East and West Coast launch capabilities, Firefly will further increase Alpha's launch cadence to a monthly basis by 2026 after launching up to four times in 2024 and six times in 2025.

