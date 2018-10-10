Firefly Aerospace Announces Leo Sipich as Vice President of Avionics

"Leo's broad experience in the aerospace industry is a huge asset for Firefly," said Firefly CEO Dr. Tom Markusic. "He has a proven record of success with complex systems in both air and space. Leo has been a critical member of the Firefly Aerospace team since our inception and his contributions span many areas of our organization. As we drive towards our first Alpha launch in the fourth quarter of 2019, Leo and his highly accomplished team will be leading the way."

Sipich's previous work includes development and production of command and control systems for commercial, military and classified spacecraft and missile systems programs. In addition, he was the SME for process improvement on military aircraft programs including F22, F16, F117, C130J, C5, and F35.

"At this point in my career, I have been blessed with an opportunity to contribute to a program that will transform the space launch business with frequent, affordable, and reliable access to space for small and medium class payloads," said Leo Sipich. "Successful programs require a dedicated, talented team and full support and commitment of our company owners and that is exactly what we have at Firefly Aerospace."

ABOUT FIREFLY AEROSPACE

Firefly is developing a family of launch vehicles to provide industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability for dedicated light to medium lift launches. Firefly's Alpha and Beta vehicles utilize common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure and launch capabilities, providing LEO launch solutions for up to one and four metric tons of payload respectively. Alpha and Beta will provide the space industry with access to frequent launches at the lowest cost/kg, enabling ambitious commercial and exploration missions from LEO to the Moon. Headquartered in Cedar Park TX, Firefly has additional presence in Washington, D.C., Dnipro, Ukraine and Tokyo, Japan. Firefly is financed by Noosphere Ventures of Menlo Park, CA.

