Firefly Aerospace Announces Multi-Launch Agreement with Lockheed Martin for 25 Alpha Launches

New long-term agreement will help provide responsive access to space for future tech demonstration spacecraft

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it signed a multi-launch agreement with Lockheed Martin for 25 launches on Firefly's Alpha rocket through 2029. This agreement commits Lockheed Martin to 15 launch reservations and 10 optional launches.

Liftoff of Firefly's Alpha rocket

"Firefly is honored to continue this partnership with Lockheed Martin and appreciates their confidence in our rapid launch services to support their critical missions for years to come," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "The Firefly team has scaled up Alpha production and testing and significantly streamlined our launch operations to fly Alpha more frequently and responsively. This allows us to continue delivering the one metric ton rocket the industry is demanding."

Under the agreement, Alpha will launch Lockheed Martin spacecraft into low-Earth orbit from Firefly's facilities on the west and east coast. The first mission will launch on Alpha flight 6 (FLTA006) from Firefly's SLC-2 launch site at the Vandenberg Space Force Base later this year. The mission will be conducted as another responsive space operation that includes transporting the payload fairing to the launch pad, mating it to Firefly's Alpha rocket, and completing final launch operations within hours of the scheduled liftoff.

"Our customers have told us they need rapid advancement of new mission capabilities," said Bob Behnken, Director, Ignite Technology Acceleration at Lockheed Martin Space. "This agreement with Firefly further diversifies our access to space, allowing us to continue quickly flight demonstrating the cutting-edge technology we are developing for them, as well as enabling our continued exploration of tactical and responsive space solutions."

Built with lightweight carbon composites and patented propulsion technologies, Firefly's Alpha rocket provides low-cost launch services for satellites up to 1,030 kg and supports the growing demand for responsive space missions when and where customers need to fly.

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

