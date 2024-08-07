Firefly Aerospace Announces Second Multi-Launch Agreement with L3Harris for up to 20 Alpha Launches

New 5-year agreement supports L3Harris' Space Business beyond Firefly's existing agreement for three L3Harris launches in 2026

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it signed a multi-launch agreement with L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for up to 20 launches on Firefly's Alpha rocket, including two to four missions per year from 2027 to 2031 depending on customer needs. The new agreement is in addition to Firefly's existing multi-launch agreement with L3Harris for three Alpha missions in 2026.

Alpha FLTA005 Launch; Credit: Firefly Aerospace / Sean Parker

"The Firefly team is proud to build on our existing relationship with L3Harris and serve as a long-term launch provider for their robust satellite systems," said Peter Schumacher, Interim CEO at Firefly Aerospace. "Firefly continues to see growing demand for Alpha's responsive small-lift services, and we're committed to providing a dedicated launch option that takes our customers directly to their preferred orbits."

Under the agreement, Firefly's Alpha rocket will launch L3Harris spacecraft into low-Earth orbit from Firefly's SLC-2 launch site at the Vandenberg Space Force Base. Alpha supports the responsive space needs of both government and commercial customers with the ability to provide direct, on-demand deliveries for satellites up to 1,030 kg.

Following the most recent Alpha launch for NASA, Firefly continues to accelerate vehicle production. The company's latest facility expansion in Briggs, Texas, including a new automated fiber placement machine, allows the team to rapidly build and test Alpha's carbon composite structures in a matter of days versus weeks.

