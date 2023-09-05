Firefly Aerospace Awarded Multi-Launch Agreement with L3Harris

Firefly's Alpha vehicle will provide three dedicated launches in support of L3Harris' Space Business

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it signed a multi-launch agreement with L3Harris Technologies [NYSE:LHX] for three dedicated launches on Firefly's Alpha vehicle in 2026. The agreement further positions Firefly as the leader in small-lift launch services as the company ramps up production of its Alpha vehicle to support the growing needs of both government and commercial customers.

Firefly Alpha vehicle at the Vandenberg Space Force Base
"Firefly is honored to support the ongoing mission needs of L3Harris as they continue to deliver satellite systems that advance our national security," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "Firefly's team, facilities, and manufacturing capabilities are positioned to rapidly respond to industry demand for our small- and medium-lift launch services, ensuring mission success for each customer."

Firefly will provide rapid launch capabilities for L3Harris to achieve direct access to low Earth orbit at a lower cost and support the responsive space needs of the U.S. government. The three missions will launch from Firefly's SLC-2 launch site at the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

With the capability to launch more than 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit, Firefly's Alpha vehicle provides affordable, responsive, and reliable launch services for small satellites and spacecraft. Firefly is ramping up Alpha production at its rocket manufacturing and test site in Briggs, Texas, to support multiple government and commercial launches, while also doubling the size of its facilities to support the ongoing development of its medium launch vehicle that will first launch in 2025.

About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. As an all-American company headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

