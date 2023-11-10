Firefly Aerospace Closes Third Tranche of Series C Round, Reaching Approximately $300 Million of Financing to Date

News provided by

Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

10 Nov, 2023, 12:14 ET

Latest Closing Underscores Ongoing and New Investor Demand 
in Wake of Successful U.S. Space Force Alpha Launch

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced the closing of another tranche of financing, valuing the company at $1.5 billion pre-money. The round is being led by existing investors including AE Industrial Partners, LP, as well as new investors including Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Firefly has raised approximately $300 million in funding since February 2023.

"We have been successful at raising funds at an increased valuation in this challenging capital markets environment due to our focus on production and mission execution," said Bill Weber, CEO Firefly Aerospace. "Following our most recent success with the groundbreaking launch of the VICTUS NOX mission by the U.S. Space Force, we have seen heightened interest from new investors."

Along with Firefly's recent responsive launch success, the company has been awarded contracts for multiple Alpha missions, including a NASA mission, concluded a launch agreement with Lockheed Martin, and signed a multi-launch agreement with L3Harris. Under their Blue Ghost Lunar Lander product line, the company also won multiple U.S. government and commercial contracts, including three NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) task orders. 

In addition, Firefly's on-orbit vehicle, Elytra, is on contract for its first mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, scheduled to fly on Firefly's Alpha Rocket next year, while The Medium Launch Vehicle being co-developed with Northrop Grumman has major milestones scheduled before the end of the year.

"Firefly has clinched key contracts and cemented itself as the leader in tactically responsive launch," said Kirk Konert Partner at AE Industrial and Chairman of Firefly. "Their differentiated technology and astute leadership have propelled them to several successes over the past year. We are proud to back Firefly as they emerge as a leader in space and defense technology while fortifying our national security."

The Company expects to announce a close of its current financing round in the near future.

About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Media Contacts

Firefly Aerospace
[email protected]

AE Industrial Media Contacts
Stanton – Public Relations & Marketing
(212) 366-5300
[email protected]

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

Also from this source

Firefly Aerospace Announces Agreement with Fleet Space to Deliver Seismic Payload to Far Side of the Moon

Firefly Aerospace Announces Agreement with Fleet Space to Deliver Seismic Payload to Far Side of the Moon

Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced a new agreement with Fleet Space Technologies, an Australian...
Firefly Aerospace Completes Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Structure Ahead of Moon Landing for NASA

Firefly Aerospace Completes Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Structure Ahead of Moon Landing for NASA

Firefly Aerospace, an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it completed the development and assembly of its Blue Ghost lander...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Venture Capital

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.