Firefly Aerospace Enters Launch Brokerage Agreement with Spaceflight

"Spaceflight has a proven expertise in payload aggregation and mission management," said Firefly CEO Dr. Tom Markusic. "Its recent SSO-A dedicated rideshare mission set a new standard for complex small satellite aggregation and deployment. It was a significant step forward for the entire NewSpace industry."

Curt Blake, Spaceflight CEO, added, "With the expanding small satellite market comes the need for more dedicated rideshare missions. The Firefly Alpha 630kg-to-SSO payload capacity is an ideal size for frequent and affordable rideshare opportunities, and we're looking forward to adding this capacity to our offering to help more organizations get to space."

Les Kovacs, Firefly Vice President of Business Development, added that, "It's an exciting time for the space industry. The advanced capabilities offered by the next generation of small satellites will allow novel applications of space-based capabilities. Our partnership with Spaceflight will ensure that heritage aerospace companies and NewSpace entrepreneurs have access to the shared resource of low earth orbit and the launch capability required to successfully execute their business plans."

ABOUT FIREFLY AEROSPACE

Firefly is developing a family of launch vehicles and in-space services that provide industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability. Firefly's launch vehicles utilize common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure and launch capabilities, providing LEO launch solutions for up to four metric tons of payload. Combined with Firefly's in-space services, Firefly provides the space industry with access to frequent launches at the lowest cost/kg, enabling ambitious commercial and exploration missions from LEO to the Moon. Headquartered in Cedar Park TX, Firefly has additional presence in Washington, D.C., Dnipro, Ukraine and Tokyo, Japan. Firefly is financed by Noosphere Ventures of Menlo Park, CA.

ABOUT SPACEFLIGHT

Spaceflight is revolutionizing the business of spaceflight by delivering a new model for accessing space. A comprehensive launch services and mission management provider, the company provides a straightforward and cost-effective suite of products and services including state-of-the-art satellite infrastructure and rideshare launch offerings that enable commercial and government entities to achieve their mission goals on time and on budget. A service offering of Spaceflight Industries in Seattle, Wash., Spaceflight provides its services through a global network of partners, ground stations and launch vehicle providers. For more information, visit http://www.spaceflight.com.

