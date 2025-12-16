Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) Securities Class Action: Johnson Fistel Reminds Investors of January 12 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Offering Documents issued in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") on August 7, 2025, and/or between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for investors under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Firefly Aerospace securities?

If you purchased Firefly Aerospace securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until January 12, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Investors who suffered significant losses and would like to discuss their rights, or to determine whether they qualify to participate in any potential recovery, should visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/firefly-aerospace-fly/

You may also contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected], or Frank J. Johnson, Esq. at [email protected] to discuss your options privately.

What is this case about?

The Firefly Aerospace class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Firefly exaggerated demand for its Spacecraft Solutions division and misled investors about the commercial potential of its Alpha rocket. As a result, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the Class Period.

