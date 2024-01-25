Firefly Aerospace Onboarded as Launch Provider for the NRO with Alpha Rocket

News provided by

Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 09:31 ET

New contract qualifies Firefly's Alpha rocket to launch satellites for the NRO from both Vandenberg and Cape Canaveral

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it was selected by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to serve as a launch provider with Firefly's Alpha rocket. As part of the NRO's Streamlined Launch Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (SLIC), the agreement has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $700 million across all firm fixed-price task orders.

Continue Reading
Liftoff of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha FLTA004 rocket. Credit: Firefly Aerospace / Trevor Mahlmann
Liftoff of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha FLTA004 rocket. Credit: Firefly Aerospace / Trevor Mahlmann

"Firefly is ready to support the NRO's responsive space needs as we continue to advance our rapid launch operations capability," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "In order to support the increased demand for Alpha launches, we've doubled the size of our facilities, implemented automated carbon composite technologies, and fine-tuned our operations to rapidly produce, test, and launch in response to our customers' urgent mission needs."

The SLIC program was established by the NRO's Office of Space Launch to leverage commercial best practices for responsive space missions and encourage competition among emerging launch providers. SLIC is open to U.S. launch vehicles with a proven orbital record and allows providers to bid dedicated, rideshare, or multi-manifest launch services.

As a SLIC provider, Firefly is able to compete for NRO launches with its Alpha rocket, capable of lifting more than 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit from the Vandenberg Space Force Base and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Firefly minimizes launch costs and increases reliability and responsiveness by utilizing robust in-house manufacturing capabilities, sharing components across its vehicles, and leveraging innovative technologies, such as carbon composite sandwich structures and patented tap-off cycle propulsion systems.

Firefly's next Alpha launch for NASA is on track for early 2024. The company will also support a responsive on-orbit mission for the NRO onboard Firefly's Elytra vehicle in 2024.

About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Media Contacts

Firefly Aerospace
[email protected]

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

Also from this source

Firefly Aerospace Ready to Launch Alpha FLTA004 for Lockheed Martin No Earlier Than December 20

Firefly Aerospace Ready to Launch Alpha FLTA004 for Lockheed Martin No Earlier Than December 20

Firefly Aerospace, an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced its Alpha FLTA004 Fly the Lightning mission is prepared to launch no...
Firefly Aerospace Selected to Support DARPA LunA-10 with Framework for On-Orbit Spacecraft Hubs

Firefly Aerospace Selected to Support DARPA LunA-10 with Framework for On-Orbit Spacecraft Hubs

Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it was selected to develop an analytical framework for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.