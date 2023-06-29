Firefly Aerospace Signs Agreement with Lockheed Martin for Alpha Launch Services

News provided by

Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced it signed a launch agreement with Lockheed Martin to support a technology demonstration mission that will launch aboard Firefly's Alpha vehicle.

Continue Reading
Firefly Alpha FLTA002 Launch on October 1, 2022; Photo credit: Michael Baylor
Firefly Alpha FLTA002 Launch on October 1, 2022; Photo credit: Michael Baylor

"Firefly's flight-proven hardware and rapid launch capabilities are well-aligned with Lockheed Martin's mission needs, and we're proud to serve as one of their launch providers," said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "We have the infrastructure, technologies, systems, and a dedicated team in place to provide on-demand launch services for both government and commercial customers."

Firefly's Alpha rocket provides affordable and responsive launch services with the capability to lift more than 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit. The vehicle utilizes Firefly's patented tap-off cycle propulsion technology and carbon composite sandwich structures to reduce mass and costs and improve strength and reliability. As a launch provider, Firefly provides an important capability to Lockheed Martin in supporting access to space for its key spacecraft technologies.

"We are working with Firefly because of their innovative performance in offering access to space for small payloads on Firefly Alpha," said Dan Tenney, vice president, strategy and business development, Lockheed Martin Space. "We look forward to collaborating with them, as we focus on creating a resilient launch environment for our upcoming technology demonstration."

About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and in-space services. As an all-American company headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, Space Utility Vehicles, and Blue Ghost lunar landers provide the space industry with a single source for missions from LEO to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

Also from this source

Firefly Aerospace Announces Strategic Acquisition of Spaceflight Inc. to Bolster On-Orbit Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.