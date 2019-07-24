Firefly Aerospace Welcomes Brad Schneider as Chief Revenue Officer

"Brad's breadth of financial and strategic experience within the space industry will greatly increase Firefly's ability to drive revenue growth," said Firefly CEO Dr. Tom Markusic. "His extensive knowledge and experience in the small launch industry will enable Firefly to create an unparalleled customer experience as we shift from vehicle development to a rapid increase of launch cadence of our Alpha launch vehicle."

Mr. Schneider has previously held senior leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, General Manager and Consultant for leading private start-up companies and has had extensive public sector experience with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. Prior to joining Firefly, Mr. Schneider was one of the first executives with Rocket Lab USA Inc., serving as Executive Vice President of USA operations responsible for operational and launch services activities. As a senior executive of innovative high technology Aerospace and Defense companies dedicated to the design, development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art systems, Mr. Schneider is recognized as a leader within the small satellite industry.

"The small launch vehicle market continues to experience accelerated growth due to the commercialization of cislunar space. Firefly is well positioned to assert itself as one of the industry leaders in this evolving marketplace," said Mr. Schneider. "The Company's unique approach for access to space offers highly capable and reliable space systems to the global market. With over $560M in signed LSAs and $720M in additional LOIs and MOUs, Firefly has a strong backlog of customer demand. I am looking forward to working with the world class team at Firefly, supporting the blue-chip customers who have partnered with us to date, and expanding our pipeline of launch and in-space customers. The next twelve months are going to be an incredible journey."

ABOUT FIREFLY AEROSPACE

Firefly is developing a family of launch and in-space vehicles and services that provide industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability. Firefly's launch vehicles utilize common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure and launch capabilities, providing LEO launch solutions for up to four metric tons of payload at the lowest cost/kg in the small-lift class. Combined with Firefly's in-space vehicles, such as the Orbital Transfer Vehicle and Genesis Lander, Firefly provides the space industry with a one-stop shop for missions from LEO to the surface of the Moon or beyond. Headquartered in Cedar Park TX, Firefly has additional presence in Washington, D.C., Dnipro, Ukraine and Tokyo, Japan. Firefly is financed by Noosphere Ventures of Menlo Park, CA.

Contact

Eric Salwan

512-277-6959

press@firefly.com

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.

Related Links

http://fireflyspace.com/

