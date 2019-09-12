Firefly Aerospace Welcomes New Advisory Board Members

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (Firefly), a provider of economical and dependable launch vehicles, spacecraft and in-space services, announced today the addition of two members to their Advisory Board. Members of the board act as ambassadors and advocates of Firefly and support the executive and management teams through consultation and strategic analysis. New appointments to the Firefly board are Terry Boardman and General James Cartwright.

Terry Boardman brings 35 years of expertise from Alliant Techsystems where he served as Chief Engineer for the Space Shuttle solid rocket motor program and later as Director of Space Launch Propulsion. In this capacity he was responsible for engineering effort on all NASA space launch propulsion programs at ATK, including the Shuttle flight program, Ares Stage 1 development, Ares l-X flight demonstration, five segment booster development, Booster Separation Motor program, and Launch Abort Motor program. Terry holds BS and MS degrees from Caltech and is a recipient of the Rotary National Stellar Award for Space Achievement.

General James Cartwright retired from active duty on September 1, 2011, after 40 years of service in the United States Marine Corps. General Cartwright served as Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, before being nominated and appointed as the 8th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's second highest military officer. General Cartwright served his four-year tenure as Vice Chairman across two Presidential administrations and constant military operations against diverse and evolving enemies. He became widely recognized for his technical acumen, vision of future national security concepts, and keen ability to integrate systems, organizations and people in ways that encouraged creativity and sparked innovation in the areas of strategic deterrence, nuclear proliferation, missile defense, cyber security, and adaptive acquisition processes.

Further, Firefly announces that Robert Lightfoot has left its Advisory Board for a position as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin.

Firefly CEO Dr. Tom Markusic said, "We thank Robert for the valuable insights he provided Firefly and wish him the best in his new role at Lockheed. Robert has been a great friend and advisor for Firefly, and we look forward to maintaining a relationship with him in his new role. We are excited to have Terry and James join our Firefly advisory board. Their experience and acumen will help guide Firefly's efforts to fulfill our mission of providing the reliable, convenient, and frequent access to space that our customers critically require. The future of the space economy is being created now, and the wide breadth and depth of experience of the full Firefly advisory board will further enable Firefly to create a cis-lunar space company that fully executes on the expansive opportunities before us as a company and as an industry."

Firefly is developing a family of launch and in-space vehicles and services that provide industry-leading affordability, convenience and reliability. Firefly's launch vehicles utilize common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure and launch capabilities, providing LEO launch solutions for up to four metric tons of payload at the lowest cost/kg in the small-lift class. Combined with Firefly's in-space vehicles, such as the Orbital Transfer Vehicle and Genesis Lander, Firefly provides the space industry with a one-stop shop for missions to the surface of the Moon or beyond. Headquartered in Cedar Park TX, Firefly has additional presence in Washington, D.C., Dnipro, Ukraine and Tokyo, Japan. Firefly is financed by Noosphere Ventures of Menlo Park, CA.

