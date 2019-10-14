Firefly Black, LLC Receives Air Force Orbital Services Program Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Black, LLC is pleased to announce its selection by the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center's Small Launch and Targets Division as a launch service provider for the Orbital Services Program-4 Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract. Valued at up to $986M, OSP-4 seeks to provide the Air Force with responsive launch solutions as a follow-on to its successful OSP-3 program.

"Firefly Black is honored to have been selected by the Air Force for this key government space launch acquisition," said Leslie Kovacs, company President. "Continuing rapid successes in the all-private development of our Alpha launch vehicle, including Stage 2 qualification, a successful quad engine firing of our first stage, and conversion of Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg AFB to support our first quarter, 2020 first launch, underscore our commitment to answer the nation's call for responsive and reliable small launch services. We applaud the Air Force's integration of small launchers into its strategic plan to ensure access to space for critical defense payloads."

Firefly Black intends to bridge demand between pure small launch capability and that provided by the National Security Space Launch program, by providing a family of small-to-medium launchers and in-space transportation services.

ABOUT FIREFLY BLACK

Firefly Black, LLC is the national security and civil space subsidiary of Firefly Aerospace. Firefly Black provides launch services to Department of Defense, intelligence community, and civil space customers seeking small-to-medium launch solutions for up to six metric tons of payload to low earth orbit (LEO). Utilizing Firefly Aerospace's Alpha and Beta launch vehicles and in-space Orbit Transfer Vehicle, Firefly Black provides America with industry leading capability at the lowest cost/kg in the emerging small launch vehicle class. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Firefly Black also performs Legislative and Executive Branch outreach and advocacy supporting the small satellite and small launch industries.

Contact

Leslie Kovacs

703-489-8363

les.kovacs@firefly.com

SOURCE Firefly Black, LLC