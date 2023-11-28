Firefly® Donates 775,000 Toothbrushes to Baby2Baby in honor of Giving Tuesday

Firefly®

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly®, a leading provider of children's oral care solutions, is making a significant impact this Giving Tuesday by donating 775,000 toothbrushes to Baby2Baby, a national nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials including diapers, formula and clothing to children living in poverty. This significant contribution, with a retail value of over $2.5 million, underscores Firefly's commitment to promoting healthy oral care habits and making a meaningful impact on children's well-being.

Firefly® is known for its innovative portfolio of oral care products, including brushes, rinses, and pastes designed to encourage healthy habits in children. By incorporating imagination, fun, and games into the bathroom experience, Firefly® ensures that developing these habits is not only educational but also enjoyable. Their products feature dazzling light-up elements, vibrant flavors, and beloved characters, making oral care engaging and fun for kids. Firefly® is a subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc, a leading provider of trusted self-care products.

Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby has distributed over 375 million items over the past 12 years – more than any organization of its kind – to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies.

Mary Madryga, Brand Manager at Firefly, expressed their commitment to supporting Baby2Baby's mission: "We believe in nurturing the health and well-being of children, and we recognize that oral care plays a significant role in this. Our donation of 775,000 toothbrushes underscores our dedication to improving children's lives and fostering healthy habits from a young age. We are honored to collaborate with Baby2Baby and contribute to their invaluable work."

The donation of 775,000 toothbrushes from Firefly®, which will be distributed over the next two years, aligns with Baby2Baby's mission to ensure that children living in poverty have the critical items they need and deserve. 

About Firefly®:
Firefly® provides consumers with products that promote healthy oral care habits for children. The Firefly® portfolio of brushes, rinses, and pastes bring imagination, fun and games into the bathroom to make developing healthy habits amusing and fun. With dazzling light-up features, vibrant flavors and kid-favorite characters, Firefly® helps children build strong oral care habits to last a lifetime. Firefly® is owned by Perrigo Company plc, a leading provider of quality, affordable self-care products. To learn more about Firefly please visit www.fireflytoothbrush.com

About Baby2Baby:
Baby2Baby is a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 375 million items throughout the past 12 years – more than any organization of its kind – to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence. This them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and praise from TIME Magazine as one of 2023's most influential companies. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.

