Firefly Health and PhysicianOne Urgent Care Announce Partnership, Building a Value-Based Clinical Network for Exceptional Patient Care

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Health , a tech-enabled primary care and behavioral health provider, and PhysicianOne Urgent Care today announced a partnership to provide coordinated urgent care services at PhysicianOne Urgent Care's four locations across Greater Boston.

With this partnership, Firefly Health patients will be referred to a convenient PhysicianOne Urgent Care location for a range of scheduled or walk-in onsite services.

"Firefly Health is a new way of delivering personalized, supremely accessible, goal-based healthcare," said Jeff Greenberg, MD, Firefly Health Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Our relationship with PhysicianOne Urgent Care allows our patients to receive routine or urgent in-person care at a location that's convenient to them, knowing their Firefly care team will be fully aware of what's happening."

Firefly Health marries sophisticated technology with a thoughtful care team experience for continuous, personalized, and intelligent care. The majority of patient care is delivered through the Firefly Health mobile application, where patients can chat with their care team and have face-to-face conversations over video. The new relationship with PhysicianOne Urgent Care presents even more convenient options for Firefly Health patients to receive on-demand, in-person medical services.

"PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides convenient access to high-quality, cost effective care. We pride ourselves in partnering with innovative companies like Firefly Health that focus on improving health outcomes and creating an exceptional patient experience," said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, DO, PhysicianOne Urgent Care Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care accepts most commercial insurances and no appointment is needed. Patients can walk in for same day care or check in online seven days per week, including holidays. Firefly Health is currently available to most commercially insured patients in Massachusetts.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care's Massachusetts locations include:

1210 Boylston Street , Chestnut Hill, Mass.

, 1019 Trapelo Road, Waltham, Mass.

4110 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, Mass.

211 University Avenue, University Station, Westwood, Mass.

About Firefly Health

Firefly Health is reshaping what great healthcare looks like. Founded by experienced physician innovators and technology entrepreneurs, Firefly marries sophisticated technology with a thoughtful care team experience for continuous, intelligent care that changes behavior and drives value. Our platform enables people to make smart choices about their health, while allowing clinicians to provide unparalleled, consistent and proactive care. For more information, visit: https://firefly.health .

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily-accessible, walk-in medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 19 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York are open 365 days per year; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays. Experienced providers are on-site at all times. X-ray and lab services are available on-site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations. Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the market to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association. In Connecticut and New York, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health. For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, to view wait times, and more, please visit www.p1uc.com .

Media Contacts:

Jasmine Gee

Head of Marketing, Firefly Health

media@firefly.health

Lindsey Holland

Marketing Manager, PhysicianOne Urgent Care

lholland@p1uc.com

SOURCE Firefly Health

Related Links

https://firefly.health

