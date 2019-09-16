Firefly Health Closes $10.2 Million Series A Funding Round to Expand New Primary Care and Patient Experience Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Health , a technology-powered concierge medicine service for average Americans, announced today it has closed $10.2 million in a Series A funding round. The financing was led by F-Prime Capital and Oak HC/FT.

Firefly Health also announced that athenahealth Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Bush, will serve as Executive Chairman. F-Prime Capital Partner Carl Byers and Oak HC/FT General Partner Nancy Brown will join the Board of Directors.

Founded by Harvard-trained physicians, Firefly Health has built a scalable concierge care service that uses proprietary technology and a cross-functional care team to provide members with comprehensive medical care characterized by supreme convenience, proactive behavioral support and intelligent navigation.

"I have spent my entire career developing technologies and services to help providers better manage the more mundane aspects of healthcare," said Bush. "Firefly Health sets all of that aside. We take the best intelligence in modern physician medicine combined with the best digital technology, and we apply this new platform outside of the cumbersome and tedious claims-based medical system. Linking a care team to a patient through their smartphone allows us to deliver a radically more convenient, proactive and intelligent model of care that leads to better care and overall patient experience - it's inspiring."

Firefly Health is primarily accessed through employers and is currently available to most commercially insured patients in Massachusetts. The company plans to enter several new markets in 2020.

"At F-Prime Capital, we look for novel ways to address unmet needs. Unlike telemedicine, Firefly's platform provides patients continuous care, multi-channel delivery and 24/7 access that offers numerous efficiency and convenience benefits compared to traditional office, appointment-based medicine," said Byers. "We are excited to partner with the Firefly Health team that combines exceptional clinical depth, proven tech-enabled services experience and an inspiring vision."

"Firefly Health has been able to build a technology-enabled service that will provide patients access to care that is high quality, accessible and integrated into their lives via in-person visits, virtual visits and mobile engagement," said Brown. "The team knows how to achieve an optimal cost and quality outcome including providing integrated physical and mental health."

Firefly Health is reshaping what great healthcare looks like. Founded by experienced physician innovators and technology entrepreneurs, Firefly marries sophisticated technology with a thoughtful care team experience for continuous, intelligent care that changes behavior and drives value.

