Firefly Launches Industry-First Cloud Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) Solution to Help Enterprises Withstand the Next Cloud Outage

Firefly exposes the gap between cloud data backup and genuine resilience by scoring restore readiness and automating infrastructure redeployment, so businesses can stay operational even during cloud outages.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly AI, the agentic cloud automation platform, today announced the launch of its Cloud Resilience Posture Management (CRPM) solution. Designed to help enterprises take a proactive approach to cloud outages, cyberattacks, and human error, Firefly's CRPM makes resilience measurable, automated, and continuous by providing a full readiness score of all cloud assets to ensure restore capabilities for critical functions.

In late October 2025, both AWS and Microsoft Azure experienced major outages that disrupted applications and services, impacting workers and operations globally. The outages highlighted a persistent challenge: while companies diligently back up their data, they often neglect the infrastructure needed to bring the data back to life. As Gartner recently pointed out, along with the creation of a new category, CAIRS (Cloud Application Infrastructure Recovery), a data backup is meaningless if there is no infrastructure to run on.

Unlike conventional Disaster Recovery approaches that focus on data backup, Firefly's CRPM provides a holistic view of recovery readiness. It assesses which cloud data-stores are backed up, whether the underlying infrastructure can be rebuilt, and identifies where resiliency is threatened by reliance on a single region or service.

During the October 2025 AWS outage, a financial institution used Firefly's Infrastructure DR solution to restore its core applications within 17 minutes, while others had to wait several hours before regaining operations. For highly regulated industries like finance, where downtime has direct compliance and reputational consequences, that speed is transformative.

"Every enterprise knows that it's not a question of if, but when another outage is coming," said Ido Neeman, CEO and Co-Founder of Firefly. "Outages happen all the time, and while not all of them are newsworthy, each incident costs companies millions in lost revenue, productivity, and customer trust. Firefly is redefining what it means to be cloud-ready with CRPM that creates genuine resilience. We are giving enterprises the ability to recover their operations within minutes instead of waiting for the cloud provider to fix the problem."

CRPM incorporates concepts from Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and combines them with the intelligence of Cloud Automation to create a unified resilience layer that turns recovery into a proactive, measurable posture rather than a reactive scramble. For executives managing resilience at scale, Recovery Time Objective (RTO) has become a defining metric. Firefly's CRPM creates granular visibility into asset restore readiness, empowering organizations to audit, assess, and improve their RTO.

About Firefly AI

Firefly AI is an Agentic Cloud Automation Platform built to make the cloud efficient, governed, and resilient against disaster. As the Cloud System of Record, Firefly unifies visibility, governance, and automation across every layer of the cloud: from discovering and mapping assets to generating and governing Infrastructure-as-Code, detecting and remediating misconfigurations, and automating Disaster Recovery-as-Code to ensure business continuity.

From discovery to recovery, Firefly empowers enterprises to achieve efficiency, control, and true operational resilience across multi-cloud environments.

For more information, visit https://www.firefly.ai/

Media Contact:

Raanan Loew

[email protected]

US: +1-347-897-9276

SOURCE Firefly