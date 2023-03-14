Firefly Launches Retargeting for Mobility-Based OOH

Bridges gap between offline and online brand messaging

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly, the nation's fastest-growing mobility-based media company, announced the release of its OOH retargeting capabilities by partnering with Connected Media Ad-Tech vendor, Blue Bite.

Firefly, the nation's fastest-growing mobility-based media company, announced the release of its OOH retargeting capabilities by partnering with Connected Media Ad-Tech vendor, Blue Bite. "Leveraging Blue Bite's technology, Firefly can amplify any brand's message by retargeting to users across any of their devices or platforms," according to Roey Franco, SVP of Product at Firefly.

OOH retargeting enables Firefly to remessage the mobile devices of users that have been exposed to OOH executions (Digital Tops, Wraps, Experientials) to ultimately amplify the brand message in a variety of ways. These tactics can range from immediate retargeting, where a user can be reached within seconds of seeing an ad on their mobile device, to days later in which users are reached within omni-channel / cross-device environments, essentially bridging the gap between the offline and online worlds.

"This capability further expands Firefly's touchpoints with consumers, across all of their devices, allowing even higher engagement and performance," says Roey Franco, SVP of Product at Firefly. "Leveraging Blue Bite's technology, Firefly can amplify any brand's message by retargeting to users across any of their devices or platforms. We are now able to message users throughout the entirety of the consumer journey, not just when they're moving about in their respective cities, and we can further reinforce that message, either immediately following exposure or a day or so later."

"We're excited to partner with Firefly to further bridge the physical and the digital," said Mikhail Damiani, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Blue Bite. "With this partnership, we're able to deliver more relevant and meaningful value and information to both consumers and brands through DOOH."

The introduction of OOH Mobile Retargeting comes on the heels of Firefly's October announcement around their new Mobility-Based Audience Planning Tool. The inclusion of both products, plus their enhanced performance-based measurement capabilities, further bolsters their campaign lifecycle product suite.

ABOUT BLUE BITE

The world's leading Connected Media platform, Blue Bite is a location-first mobile vendor that amplifies OOH campaigns by delivering context-based, personalized mobile ads to deliver better experiences and value to both brands and consumers. Blue Bite's patented product is built and fully managed by OOH experts that understand how to make campaigns more impactful and successful with digital. Founded in 2007, Blue Bite is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification and traceability solutions leader. media.bluebite.com

ABOUT FIREFLY

Fueled by the most advanced tracking, measurement, and optimization capabilities available in the out-of-home space, Firefly is an innovative data-first ad network. Leveraging the industry's first-ever audience planning capabilities, we deliver the most relevant messages at the most relevant moments with our suite of dynamic car top, in-car, and experiential solutions.

Our proprietary screens deliver dynamic content based on location-based, GPS-enabled triggers. We empower brands to efficiently engage consumers in major U.S. markets, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (CEO), Firefly is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, London, and Istanbul. To learn more: visit fireflyon.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

NouSoma Communications, Inc., [email protected], 610-658-5889, mobile 610-256-2946

SOURCE Firefly