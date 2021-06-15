Firefly Recovery Aids Olympic Athlete Recovery in the Quest for 2021 Medals

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2021 Olympics quickly approaching, Firefly Recovery is partnering with a powerhouse group of athletes hoping to make their mark on the newly reopened global stage. The combination of intense training, top-level athletic competition, and international travel makes recovery even more important.

For three-time Olympian and U.S. marathoner Galen Rupp, access to effective and efficient recovery has only gotten more crucial over time.

Allie Wilson is a middle-distance standout vying to represent the USA in the 800 meters in Tokyo. She will compete at USATF Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Allie is 2x USATF Indoor Championships finalist, 3x NCAA All-American, and 6x MAAC Champion. Galen Rupp will represent the USA in his 4th Olympics by competing in the marathon in Tokyo. Rupp is a three time Olympian and two time Olympic Medalist (Silver and Bronze).

"My body doesn't recover the same as it did 10 years ago," Rupp said. "I have to be more diligent about doing all of the little things and taking the best care of myself to ensure I can recover from a hard day's effort and be ready to go again the next day."

That's why he uses Firefly Recovery, a clinically proven athletic recovery device. Firefly provides 3X faster full-body recovery to professional, collegiate, and everyday athletes. It is small, portable, easy-to-use, and highly effective, especially for distance runners like Rupp.

"Firefly has been a great addition to my recovery routine! It's so easy to use and unlike other modalities, I can wear it after training and still go about my day. It helps so much with circulation, which is tremendous for recovery. Firefly has also been awesome for travel. My legs feel significantly better after a long flight when using Firefly, and I feel fresher when I arrive," he said.

The same is true for other athletes hoping to make their way to Tokyo this year.

"Recovery plays a huge part in my training, it's just as important as the training itself and Firefly has definitely taken my recovery game to the next level. It has allowed me to recover at any time of day, no matter where I am," said Allie Wilson, a middle-distance standout with Atlanta Track Club who has her sights set on the upcoming USATF Olympic Trials.

Henry Wynne is vying to compete in the 1500-meters in Tokyo and focuses on recovery as the "key to healthy training" and adds that "firefly has become an important part of my recovery making it easier to recover while going about my daily routine. One of the hardest parts of the recovery process is taking the time to actually focus on it and firefly makes that process much easier. I've also integrated Firefly into my travel routine and always have them on when I'm flying to increase blood flow and allow my legs to feel better getting off the plane.

Convenient recovery is especially appealing for athletes that are pressed for time with hectic workout schedules that make it difficult to stick to complex recovery regimens.

"Firefly has made increasing blood flow a much simpler and easier task than before. Even world class athletes have other responsibilities in their lives, including family and children," said American Distance Project Coach Scott Simmons, who coaches many U.S. Olympians, including Rio 5K Silver Medalist Paul Chelimo and 10,000-meter runner Shadrack Kipchirchir, "Firefly makes it simple to recover while still performing other life duties."

About Firefly Recovery

Firefly Recovery is a leading provider of clinically proven, portable recovery technology to help athletes reduce recovery time and relieve muscle soreness. Firefly is used by over 150 professional and collegiate teams, as well as elite and everyday athletes to recover 3X faster and train harder. In the training room, post-workout, and on-the-go, Firefly is redefining recovery for athletes everywhere. For more information visit www.recoveryfirefly.com or @fireflyrecovery.

CONTACT

Lauren Campbell, Firefly Recovery

[email protected]

#818-605-9185

SOURCE Firefly Recovery