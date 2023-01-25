Firefly Recovery, Innovative Portable Athletic Recovery Tech Company, Secures $1 Million in Athlete Led Investment Round

Firefly Recovery forecasts continued strong sales growth while successfully completing initial investment round led by professional athlete investors.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Recovery has raised $1 million dollars in funding in an athlete-led investment round led by professional athletes including 5-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings and NFL stars Shaq Thompson of the Carolina Panthers and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders. Firefly plans to use the capital to promote marketing growth and continued product innovation as interest in athletic recovery continues to expand.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to work with Firefly! I've used their product on numerous flights home from road games and it's been a tremendous asset to jumpstarting my recovery process. It's extremely important for me to get the most out of my recovery and Firefly plays a large role in it," said Waller. Additionally, Thompson adds, "Firefly helps keep my legs feelin' fresh after a long flight and keeps the blood flow going, so when I hit that field, I don't miss a beat."

Proudly trusted by over 350 professional and collegiate sports teams, Firefly Recovery is an innovative, mobile, reusable, easy-to-use athletic recovery device created to enhance recovery for all athletes. Firefly reduces soreness and recovery time while allowing pro, collegiate and everyday athletes to train harder to achieve their goals. Scientifically validated, FDA approved, and clinically proven to increase blood flow by 400% (3x more than sequential compression devices). Firefly reduces recovery time from 72 hours to 1 day.

Firefly Recovery CEO Anthony Kjenstad is honored by the positive momentum the company has gained within the sports world:

"We are proud to partner with many of the most talented athletes in the world. Our athlete and advisory team will allow us to take Firefly to the next level," said Kjenstad, "We look forward to working with our Team Firefly athlete and performance advisors to expand brand awareness, create new sales channel opportunities, and drive exponential revenue growth in 2023 and beyond."

The evolution of Firefly Recovery is supported by substantiated clinical studies and a team of respected athletes and performance advisors. In addition to Walsh Jennings, Thompson and Waller, the athlete advisory team includes recognizable names like Ben Kanute (U.S. Olympian and Professional Triathlete), Sam Gagner (NHL player for the Winnipeg Jets), Shelby Rogers (American professional tennis player) and Kyle Farmer (MLB player for the Minnesota Twins).

"I take my recovery as seriously as I take my training. I prioritize recovery, sleep, and nutrition because I know it all adds up to a feeling better and sustaining high performance. Firefly Recovery has become my go-to for post-training recovery, Firefly fights muscle fatigue, increases blood flow, decreases muscle soreness, and improves muscle performance. I am thrilled to work with Firefly Recovery to expand brand awareness and make recovery more accessible for all athletes," said Kerri Walsh Jennings.

The performance advisory team consists of several well-established sports and athletic performance experts such as Dr. Jon Meyer (Director of Performance for the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Kings), Marjorie Albohm (past-President National Athletic Trainers' Association), and Alex Guerrero (Co-founder of TB12 with Tom Brady, Fitness Expert).

About Firefly Recovery

Firefly Recovery is a leading provider of clinically proven, portable recovery technology to help athletes reduce recovery time and relieve muscle soreness. Firefly is used by over 350 professional and collegiate teams, as well as elite and everyday athletes to recover 3X faster and train harder. In the training room, post-workout, and on-the-go, Firefly is redefining recovery for athletes everywhere.

