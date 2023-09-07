Firefly Solar Adds Macon, GA to Existing Atlanta Location

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Solar, a top provider of solar energy solutions, announced its business expansion with the launch of its satellite branch in Macon, GA adding to its existing Atlanta, GA location. Solar industry veteran Tim Melton, who has over a decade of experience in the sector, will manage the new branch.

Since 2016, Firefly Solar has provided solar panel installation , battery backup solutions, and smart home energy management solutions for residential and commercial customers in the Carolinas and Georgia. With the launch of this Macon branch in Georgia in addition to its Atlanta location, Firefly Solar aims to broaden its customer base in the Peach State and provide similar high-quality solar energy solutions including solar panel maintenance and repairs.

"Our mission has always been to offer our customers sustainable energy solutions that are affordable, efficient and reliable, with the best solar warranty in the industry. We are thrilled to expand our business and launch this branch in Macon. We can now serve more customers and make a bigger impact in the solar energy industry," said Aaron Davis, CEO of Firefly Solar.

Tim Melton, manager of the Macon branch, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Firefly Solar team. "I am honored to be part of the Firefly Solar family and excited to lead our efforts in Macon," said Melton. "I look forward to working with our customers to help them achieve energy independence and reduce their carbon footprint." The Macon branch will provide a similar range of solar energy solutions, including solar panel installation, battery backup systems , and smart home energy management solutions, as our Atlanta location and our headquarters near Greenville, South Carolina in Piedmont. Firefly Solar offers financing options to make it easier for customers to transition to solar energy and start saving money on their energy bills.

Firefly Solar is a leading provider of solar energy solutions based near Greenville, South Carolina Since 2016, the company has been dedicated to providing affordable and reliable solar energy options for residential and commercial customers. Firefly Solar is proud to be a Certified Installer of the Tesla Powerwall and the Tesla Solar Roof . With the opening of its satellite branch in Macon, GA, Firefly Solar aims to extend its reach and provide more customers with sustainable energy solutions.

For more information, visit the Firefly Solar website at https://firefly.solar or call (864) 252-7858.

