Firefly Solar Champions Duke's PowerPair Program Savings In North Carolina

PIEDMONT, S.C., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Solar, expressing deep appreciation for community support, is thrilled to announce its continued expansion and the enhancement of services throughout The Carolinas. Achievements such as being named the Best of the Upstate's Solar Service Company and our consistent ranking in the INC 5000 spotlight our dedication to green energy and superior customer experience.

Firefly Solar Expansion And Energy Cost-Savings: Firefly Solar owner, Aaron Davis, tours Firefly Solar's recent property acquisition due to business growth in South Carolina's Upstate. In addition, Firefly Solar has extended solar services into Virginia and shares energy cost-saving incentives including the Inflation Reduction Act plus North Carolina's PowerPair program by Duke Energy. Learn more about Firefly Solar at: https://firefly.solar

"Our recent developments are not just about growth but reflect the trust our community places in us and the dedication of our team," says Aaron Davis, Firefly Solar's owner. "We are excited to push forward with innovative solar and energy-saving solutions ."

With an eye on environmental progress, Firefly Solar recognizes the value of Duke Energy's PowerPair program in North Carolina. The program offers two main incentives: up to $3,600 for solar installations and up to $5,400 for battery systems, cumulating in potential savings of up to $9,000. This marks a significant stride in clean energy accessibility.

Being a Tesla Premier Certified Installer , Firefly Solar excels in delivering state-of-the-art solar technologies like the Tesla Powerwall 3 and Solar Roof tiles , blending energy efficiency with elegant design.

Moreover, the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives align with our goals, enhancing the benefits of integrating solar systems with home energy efficiency (HVAC) projects and EV charging solutions, promoting energy independence and savings for Carolina residents.

Our continued venture into EV charging solutions for homes and businesses signifies a key move to fortify EV infrastructure . We look forward to partnering with local governments to improve clean transportation access.

The launch of Solar Power Gazebos , combining functionality with style for outdoor living spaces, underscores our commitment to installing pioneering energy solutions. These gazebos, available online , offer an innovative approach to utilizing solar power.

Firefly Solar, as a vertically integrated provider of renewable energy services, offers everything from residential solar installations with a lifetime warranty to commercial solar installations, solar battery storage backup, smart home technology , EV charging stations, roofing services and repairs, and home energy efficiency ( HVAC ) upgrades.

We invite Carolina residents and businesses to explore the benefits of renewable energy with us. For more details on our services and how we can make a difference together, visit our website or reach out directly.

For more information, please visit Firefly Solar , email us or contact us at 864-252-7858 .

SOURCE Firefly Solar