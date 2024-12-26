FireflySci Inc. Announces Price Increase in Response to Proposed Import Tariffs

NORTHPORT, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FireflySci Inc., a small American-based manufacturer of high-quality quartz cuvettes for spectroscopy, has announced a necessary price adjustment following the introduction of proposed import tariffs by President-elect Donald Trump. Starting January 1 2025, FireflySci will increase prices by 20% across its product range.

FireflySci Custom Cuvette Manufacturing

These proposed tariffs, aimed at reshaping international trade relationships and encouraging domestic manufacturing, are expected to significantly raise costs for businesses reliant on imported materials. For FireflySci, which produces quartz cuvette essential to spectroscopy analyses, the new tariffs will directly impact the cost of raw materials sourced globally. The company has made the difficult decision to adjust pricing to offset these increased expenses.

"At FireflySci, we have always prioritized delivering the highest quality products to our customers at competitive prices," said Sim Woitovich, CEO at FireflySci Inc. "However, the proposed tariffs leave us with no choice but to make this adjustment. It is necessary for us to adapt so we can continue to operate sustainably while maintaining the standards our customers have come to expect."

Founded in 2014, FireflySci has earned a reputation as a trusted supplier in the spectroscopy community. Its dedication to precision manufacturing and excellent customer service has been the backbone of its success. Despite the upcoming price hike, the company is reaffirming its steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier cuvettes and accessories to clients worldwide.

"Our customers rely on us for accurate and durable products that perform under the most rigorous conditions," said Sim. "We want to reassure them that, even with these changes, our passion for quality and reliability remains unchanged. Our goal is to weather this uncertain economic climate without compromising the excellence that defines FireflySci."

The company recognizes that this news may be challenging for customers and partners alike. FireflySci plans to work directly with clients to address concerns regarding the new pricing structure and help them plan for the transition effectively.

While these economic pressures have created a need for change, FireflySci views this as an opportunity to strengthen its commitment to American innovation and ingenuity. By navigating these challenges thoughtfully, the company aims to emerge as an even stronger partner to the spectroscopy community.

"We believe in the resilience of small businesses and the strength of our nation's spirit to overcome obstacles," Sim added. "We remain hopeful that initiatives supporting domestic manufacturing will, in the long-term, stabilize industries across the spectrum – including ours."

The updated pricing will take effect January 1, 2025, and the company encourages customers to reach out with any questions or concerns. FireflySci remains fully committed to supporting the needs of researchers and professionals who depend on its precision-engineered products.

FireflySci Inc., based in Long Island, NY, is a leading provider of quartz cuvettes and spectroscopy accessories used in laboratories and research facilities worldwide.

