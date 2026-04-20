Firegang Dental Marketing Announces Release of Brand New Book Practice Growth Secrets

SPOKANE, Wash., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firegang Dental Marketing, a leading dental-specific marketing company serving practices nationwide, announces the release of its brand new book, Practice Growth Secrets: The 7-Digit Dentist's Playbook for Building a Million-Dollar Dental Practice.

Designed for today's evolving dental landscape, the book provides dentists with a clear roadmap to grow sustainably while navigating rapid changes in patient behavior, insurance pressures, and the rise of artificial intelligence in dental marketing.

Practice Growth Secrets shares the modern strategies dentists need to grow smarter, stand out, and build a more profitable practice. Claim your free copy today.

"Dentistry has changed dramatically," says Adam Zilko, CEO and Founder of Firegang Dental Marketing. "Many practices are still using outdated growth strategies. This book helps dentists adapt with modern systems built around visibility, differentiation, and conversion."

Founded in 2010, Firegang Dental Marketing has helped thousands of practices grow through integrated digital marketing, call conversion strategies, and comprehensive practice growth systems. The principles shared in Practice Growth Secrets reflect the same frameworks used inside Firegang's Practice 360 program to help dentists attract high-quality new patients, improve case acceptance, and reduce reliance on insurance reimbursements.

Unlike traditional dental books, Practice Growth Secrets explores how AI is reshaping the patient decision journey, how practices can stand out in competitive markets, and how to build profitable implant and comprehensive care funnels without sacrificing patient flow.

"Dentists know the industry is shifting, but many aren't sure what to do next," says Becky Spicer, Vice President at Firegang Dental Marketing. "This book gives them a practical, actionable strategy to regain control of their growth."

Firegang Dental Marketing offers a full suite of services for dental professionals, including website development, dental SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, call coaching, and strategic consulting through its Practice 360 program. The new book serves as both an educational resource and a reflection of the real-world systems Firegang implements daily with practices across the country.

To order your FREE copy of Practice Growth Secrets, use the following link: Practice Growth Secrets

Contact:

Firegang Dental Marketing

Ryan Menacho

(800) 398-0979

https://www.firegang.com/

SOURCE Firegang Dental Marketing