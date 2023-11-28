Firegang Dental Marketing Welcomes Johnny Miller as Their New Senior Director of Practice Growth

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firegang Dental Marketing , an industry-leading dental marketing company, announces the addition of Johnny Miller as their new Senior Director of Practice Growth. With his exceptional expertise and experience, Johnny will spearhead the creation of effective growth strategies, empowering dentists to achieve remarkable success.

Johnny Miller,Senior Director of Practice Growth for Firegang Dental Marketing

"Our goal is simple: to drive profitable new patients to our dental clients," says Ryan Menacho, Director of Marketing for Firegang Dental Marketing. "Johnny truly embodies our values, and with his expertise and passion, we can't wait to witness the incredible success he will bring to dental practices across the country."

With over 20 years of global expertise in channel sales, marketing, and interactive marketing, Johnny has successfully led projects worldwide. He has managed offshore software teams, enhancing marketing platforms to help brands connect directly with customers and drive sales. He has worked with renowned brands and their digital/ad agencies, designing and managing innovative campaigns for Citibank, Mountain Dew, NBC, Nestle, L'Oreal, Pepsi, and Constellation/Robert Mondavi Wines. His focus is on data collection, generating new sales, nurturing existing customers, and driving referrals.

Johnny earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Communication with a Minor in Business from the University of Florida. Fueling his passion for the world of film, he further pursued his studies at the renowned University of California, Santa Barbara. His desire to assist dental professionals led him to recognize the need for a reliable partner, and he is thrilled about the shared vision with Firegang Dental Marketing.

"I'm passionate about helping dentists and dental professionals unleash their true potential and achieve extraordinary success," shares Johnny Miller. "With my expertise and experience, combined with the amazing team at Firegang Dental Marketing, I'm confident that we can revolutionize dental practices nationwide, opening up remarkable opportunities for growth and prosperity."

Firegang Dental Marketing offers a wide range of marketing services for dentists , including website development , SEO, social media advertising, call coaching, Google Ads, and more. Their goal is to provide dentists with tangible results so they can prioritize patient care and leave their marketing efforts in capable hands. Schedule a complimentary assessment today to learn how they can assist your practice. https://www.firegang.com/assessment/

Contact

Firegang Dental Marketing

Ryan Menacho

(800) 398-0979

https://www.firegang.com/

SOURCE Firegang Dental Marketing