FIREHOOK AND ITHACA HUMMUS UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION FRENCH ONION CRACKER

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehook® Crackers is reimagining everyday snacking with the launch of its newest limited-edition flavor: Firehook x Ithaca Hummus French Onion Crackers. Created in collaboration with Ithaca, the hummus brand known for its bold flavors that don't play it safe, this new cracker captures the rich, savory indulgence of French onion dip and transforms it into a perfectly crunchy, flavor-packed bite.

Inspired by Ithaca's fan-favorite, French Onion hummus, the collaboration fuses deep caramelized onion notes with Firehook's signature artisan-baked crunch. The result is an elevated, crave-worthy cracker. Designed to stand alone or be the star on any spread, Firehook x Ithaca Hummus French Onion Crackers bring big, savory satisfaction to every snacking occasion. One bite, all the flavor.

"We partnered with Firehook because our fans have been pairing our brands for years," said Chris Kirby, founder and CEO of Ithaca Hummus. "We share a commitment to real ingredients and bold, category-leading quality. Together, we set out to make shopping (and snacking) more fun and delightfully unexpected for consumers."

"At Firehook, ingredient driven innovation is in our DNA," said Maura Mottolese, CEO of Firehook Crackers. "Collaborating with Ithaca Hummus is not only a natural extension of our artisan values—but a partnership between two brands that prioritize using only the best ingredients to deliver unparalleled sensory satisfaction."

The Firehook x Ithaca Hummus French Onion Cracker will be available for a limited time on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit firehook.com and ithacahummus.com, and join the conversation on Instagram at @firehook and @ithacahummus .

About Firehook:

Founded in 1992, Firehook is an artisan baking business built on an unwavering commitment to quality. As the #1 brand of artisanal crackers in the U.S., Firehook is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver exceptional crunch, simple ingredients and distinctive flavors to elevate every snacking or entertaining experience. Firehook bakes all of its products in-house in Chantilly, Virginia, ensuring consistent quality with every bite. Our signature line of crackers is proudly Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher and SQF Certified. To learn more about Firehook and stay updated on the brand's growing portfolio of innovations, please visit firehook.com or our Amazon page, and follow @firehook on Instagram .

About Ithaca Hummus:

Created in 2013 by chef Chris Kirby, Ithaca started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmer's Market and quickly grew to become the fastest growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. It's Non-GMO Project Verified and certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project. The brand offers eight chef-inspired varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors, including: Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Jalapeno Lime, French Onion, & Olive Oil Sea Salt. Ithaca can be found in over 10,000 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Wegman's, Whole Foods, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco, Kroger, Target, and more. For more information, visit www.ithacahummus.com and follow @IthacaHummus on Instagram .

