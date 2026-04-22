FIREHOOK UNVEILS LATEST TRENDSETTING FLAVOR: THE ALL-NEW AVOCADO OIL, SEA SALT & CHIVE CRACKERS

Firehook Crackers delivers better-for-you satisfaction with new Avocado Oil, Sea Salt & Chive

Cracker, perfect for an exceptionally satisfying snacking experience and elevated entertaining

CHANTILLY, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehook Crackers is transforming everyday snacking with the launch of its newest flavor obsession: Avocado Oil, Sea Salt & Chive Crackers. Crafted for those who want bold taste without compromise, this latest addition to their portfolio delivers clean ingredients and an unmistakable crunch - offering a guilt-free, flavor-forward payoff whether enjoyed straight from the package or served center-stage on a charcuterie board.

Firehook Crackers introduces new Avocado Oil, Sea Salt & Chive Crackers to their portfolio

Artisan baked in small batches, the new crackers are a perfect balance of buttery, nutrient-rich avocado oil, savory chives and a touch of sea salt. True to Firehook's commitment to quality, every bite is made with simple, organic ingredients you can always feel good about.

"Our new Avocado Oil, Sea Salt & Chive cracker reinforces Firehook's leadership in creating craveable, better-for-you crackers that feature clean ingredients, flavor-first innovations and the signature crunch Firehook is known for," said Maura Mottolese, CEO at Firehook. "Firehook Crackers are the perfect vehicle to elevate any snacking occasion. They are super satisfying as a standalone crunchy cracker or as the perfect pairing for dips, spreads or other delectable ingredients. This cracker delivers a seriously craveable, golden-baked experience in every bite."

The Avocado Oil, Sea Salt & Chive Cracker highlights the crisp texture and simplicity that has made Firehook a pantry favorite. Its balanced flavor profile makes it an ideal canvas for fresh ingredients and vibrant pairings, such as fresh avocado, microgreens, or artisanal cheeses.

The new Avocado Oil, Sea Salt & Chive Crackers are available on Amazon and at select retailers nationwide. Visit firehook.com to find a retailer near you.

About Firehook:

Founded in 1992, Firehook is an artisan baking business built on an unwavering commitment to quality. As the #1 brand of artisanal crackers in the U.S., Firehook is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver exceptional crunch, simple ingredients and distinctive flavors to elevate every snacking or entertaining experience. Firehook bakes all of its products in-house in Chantilly, Virginia, ensuring consistent quality with every bite. Our signature line of crackers is proudly Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, SQF Certified and Seed Oil Free, made with only organic olive oil. To learn more about Firehook and stay updated on the brand's growing portfolio of innovations, please visit firehook.com or follow @firehook on Instagram.

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SOURCE Firehook Crackers