FIREHOOK CRACKERS ACHIEVE PICKLE PERFECTION IN NEW LIMITED-EDITION GRILLO'S COLLABORATION

Firehook and Grillo's Unite for a Limited-Edition Cracker That's Bold, Briny and Craveable

CHANTILLY, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Firehook® Crackers is breaking into a brand-new, trending snack territory with the introduction of its latest limited-time offering: Firehook x Grillo's® Dill Pickle Crackers. The leader in artisanal crackers has teamed up with the iconic pickle brand to integrate the crisp flavor of a Grillo's classic dill spear straight into Firehook's signature, artisan-baked crunch.

Firehook and Grillo’s Unite for a Limited-Edition Cracker That’s Bold, Briny and Craveable.

Rooted in a shared obsession with crispness and bold flavors, the new product infuses Firehook's iconic, artisan cracker base with a punchy blend of fresh dill, garlic and vinegar inspired by the classic Grillo's recipe. It is an easy-snacking, crowd-pleasing bite designed to be the ultimate sidekick for the warm-weather pool days, backyard barbecues and beachside boards ahead. By combining the spirit of a fresh, dill pickle with the perfect crunch of a Firehook cracker, the two brands are serving up a highly anticipated, craveable experience just in time for peak summer snacking and entertaining.

"We are always looking for flavors that elevate our signature crunch, and nothing does that quite like a classic dill pickle," said Maura Mottolese, CEO of Firehook Crackers. "Pickles are having a major moment right now, and for good reason — that bold, briny punch is utterly addictive. Pair it with our artisan crunch and suddenly you can't stop reaching into the box."

"We worked with Firehook for over a year to get this flavor right," said Mark Luker, Chief Commercial Officer at Grillo's Pickles. "We're very happy with where it landed and grateful for the Firehook team for being so collaborative. We hope folks are able to enjoy this summer!"

The limited-edition Firehook x Grillo's Dill Pickle Cracker will roll out across select national and independent retail shelves starting July 2026 until supplies last. For more information, visit firehook.com, or follow the conversation and collaboration on Instagram at @firehook and @grillospickles.

About Firehook:

Founded in 1992, Firehook is an artisan baking business built on an unwavering commitment to quality. As the #1 brand of artisanal crackers in the U.S., Firehook is beloved for its small-batch offerings which deliver exceptional crunch, simple ingredients and distinctive flavors to elevate every snacking or entertaining experience. Firehook bakes all of its products in-house in Chantilly, Virginia, ensuring consistent quality with every bite. Our signature line of crackers is proudly Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher and SQF Certified. To learn more about Firehook and stay updated on the brand's growing portfolio of innovations, please visit firehook.com or follow @firehook on Instagram.

About Grillo's Pickles:

Grillo's Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles. All Grillo's Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you've been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo's expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo's has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo's is more than just a pickle—it's a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo's has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

Media

Contact:

The Door

[email protected]

SOURCE Firehook Crackers