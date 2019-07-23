Firehouse Subs® Aids Communities Nationwide with Eighth Annual H2O For Heroes®

Nearly 30,000 cases of bottled water were donated during last year's collection efforts, and in 2019, Firehouse Subs will be able to double the impact thanks to a new partnership with DASANI ® water. DASANI will match water collected from Firehouse Subs' guests in the United States through H 2 O For Heroes case-for-case, up to 60,000 cases. Guests will be able to bring in any brand of bottled water on Aug. 3.

As a brand founded by two former firemen 25 years ago and true to its mission, Firehouse Subs hosts the one-day drive to offer lifesaving support and relief to first responders and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against extreme heat-related situations.

"Initiatives like H 2 O For Heroes bring our mission statement to life, and with DASANI committed to matching the water collected from our guests, we have the ability to provide an essential resource to even more first responders and their communities than ever before," said Firehouse Subs Co-Founder Robin Sorensen. "As former firefighters, my brother Chris and I are truly proud of the relief this program is able to bring – from hydrating firefighters in the scorching summer heat to keeping K9 officers cool on patrol, this water is a lifesaving tool."

H 2 O For Heroes began in 2012 by Phoenix-area franchisees Jerry and Windy Griffin as a local initiative to encourage bottled water donations at a time when wildfires and drastic heat depleted the supplies of several of their local first responder organizations; in 2016, Firehouse Subs expanded the program into a nationwide effort.

Firehouse Subs serves its signature hot subs in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations. To participate in the H 2 O For Heroes collection drive efforts, visit www.firehousesubs.com or download the Firehouse Rewards app to find your nearest location.

*Limit one medium sub per person, per case of unopened 24-pack bottled water.

*Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in Puerto Rico, airports and college campuses.

About Firehouse Subs

Celebrating 25 years of business in 2019, Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek recently named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America's Best Customer Service Brands. In 2018, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities" and ranks No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in "Food Quality" and "Taste and Flavor" in Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics rankings. Firehouse Subs was also named No. 2 in "America's Favorite Fast Casual Chain" rankings by Technomic Ignite.



Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

Quick Facts:

More than 1,170 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations $44+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world's most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS plant-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

For More Information:

Laura Beth Huber

Firehouse subs • 904.606.5267

pr@firehousesubs.com

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

firehousesubs@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Firehouse Subs

Related Links

http://www.firehousesubs.com

