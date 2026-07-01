Firehouse Subs® Drops Two New Smokin' Honey Melts

A honey chipotle sauce – sweet up front, with a chipotle kick – over grilled chicken or steak with melty provolone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs®, the firefighter-founded hot sub chain, is adding two new melts to the menu – the Smokin' Honey Chicken Melt and Smokin' Honey Steak Melt. Both subs join the recently introduced Steak & Cheese Melt as part of the brand's growing Melt lineup. With up to 55 grams of protein* and plenty of melty provolone, the new subs are hearty, satisfying, and packed with flavor.

Firehouse Subs® is growing its Melts lineup with the new Smokin' Honey Chicken Melt and Smokin' Honey Steak Melt, featuring an all-new honey chipotle sauce, melty provolone, caramelized onions and bell peppers on a toasted signature roll, launching nationwide Monday, July 6, 2026.

Launching Monday, July 6, guests can get their hands on the new melts at participating Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide. The star of the sub is an all-new honey chipotle sauce – sweet, smoky, and a little spicy. From there, each melt is built on extra melty provolone, brown sugar caramelized onions, and red and green bell peppers, with a choice of sliced white meat grilled chicken breast or flame-seared USDA Choice prime rib, all stacked on a Firehouse Subs signature top-sliced toasted roll.

"Guests fell in love with our Steak & Cheese Melt, and that told us they wanted more from this lineup," said Carolina Berti, Chief Marketing Officer of Firehouse Subs. "We built the Smokin' Honey Melts around a new chipotle sauce we couldn't stop tasting — smoky, a little sweet, with just a mild kick. And because we're founded by firefighters, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Both subs are delicious, they're here, and we can't wait for guests to try them."

For a sweet finish, Firehouse Subs is also launching a new Cookies & Crème Cookie, baked fresh in-restaurant daily. A blonde cookie loaded with white crème chips and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, the delectable dessert is available nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which provides lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $115 million to local first responders across North America.

To find a restaurant near you and try the new Smokin' Honey Melts or Cookies & Crème Cookie, visit firehousesubs.com.

*Smokin' Honey Chicken Melt contains 55g of protein and Smokin' Honey Steak Melt contains 47g of protein. Protein content based on medium size. Subs are made to order, and actual amounts may vary.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high quality meats and cheeses and committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $47 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 33,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands — TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. To learn more about RBI, please visit www.rbi.com. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

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SOURCE Firehouse Subs