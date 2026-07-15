Firehouse Subs® Named 'Official Sub' of Major League Baseball®

Multi-year partnership rewards fans with an extra sub when weekend MLB games go into extra innings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs®, the firefighter-founded restaurant brand known for hearty, hot subs, today announced its first professional sports league partnership: a multi-year deal with Major League Baseball® (MLB), making Firehouse Subs the 'Official Sub' of MLB across the United States and Canada. To celebrate the start of the second half of the baseball season, Firehouse Subs will launch "Extra Innings, Extra Subs" – a season-long promotion that rewards fans all summer long.

Firehouse Subs, the Official Sub of MLB across the United States and Canada, launches ‘Extra Innings, Extra Subs’ - a season-long promotion celebrating the second half of baseball season and rewarding fans all summer long. For more information, visit Firehousesubs.com.

Beginning Friday, July 17, any time an MLB game goes into extra innings on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, guests can buy a medium sub and get another medium sub free – redeemable the following Monday through Wednesday. The offer is redeemable through the Firehouse Subs app or at Firehousesubs.com with promo code "EXTRA."

Beyond "Extra Innings, Extra Subs," Firehouse Subs will also serve as Official Partner of the MLB PLAY BALL initiative and Presenting Partner of MLB Pitch, Hit & Run. PLAY BALL, a priority MLB initiative launched in 2015 under Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr., promotes participation in baseball and softball with an emphasis on casual play. Pitch, Hit & Run – celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026 – gives boys and girls ages 7–14 the chance to compete in skills competitions, with Finals held at the World Series presented by Capital One.

The partnership marks the first national sports league deal in the brand's 31-year history, launching as the MLB season enters its second half and the push toward October begins.

"We weren't looking for just any sports partnership, we were looking for the right one," said Carolina Berti, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. "Baseball is that partner: a sport built on community, and a brand built to serve one. Together we're launching 'Extra Innings Extra Subs,' a way for us to share more of our delicious subs back to the communities that show up for us all season long. And through MLB's youth programs – PLAY BALL and Pitch, Hit & Run – we get to invest in the next generation of fans across the U.S. and Canada."

"This new partnership with Firehouse Subs highlights some of the most important efforts that MLB undertakes outside our ballparks and some of the most exciting moments that take place on our diamonds," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "From PLAY BALL and Pitch, Hit & Run to 'Extra Innings, Extra Subs,' Firehouse is sliding into our partnership headfirst, and we can't wait to see it come to life across MLB's robust media platforms."

As the Official Sub of MLB, Firehouse Subs also brings its longstanding commitment to first responders to the national stage. A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs restaurants in the U.S. benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which has awarded more than $115 million in lifesaving equipment and resources to public safety organizations across North America.

The partnership arrives as Firehouse Subs rolls out its new Smokin' Honey Melts, available with grilled chicken or steak and built around a signature chipotle sauce that's smoky, subtly sweet, and finishes with just the right amount of heat.

To join Firehouse Rewards, download the Firehouse Subs app or visit firehousesubs.com.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high quality meats and cheeses, and committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $47 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 33,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands — TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. To learn more about RBI, please visit www.rbi.com. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events like the World Baseball Classic, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit MLB.com.

Media Contacts

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Major League Baseball

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SOURCE Firehouse Subs