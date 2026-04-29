Firehouse Subs® Invites Every Mike in America to Try the New Steak & Cheese Melt - For Free

By Proclamation of Firehouse Subs President Mike Hancock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs® has a message for every Mike, Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele, and Michaela in America: this one's on us.

On Wednesday, May 6, any guest who shares a name in the Mike family gets a free medium Steak & Cheese Melt at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants. No purchase necessary.* No catch. Just the best steak sub we've ever made, free of charge.

On Wednesday, May 6, any guest who shares a name in the Mike family can enjoy a free medium new Steak & Cheese Melt at Firehouse Subs. To find your nearest restaurant, visit FirehouseSubs.com.

The new Steak & Cheese Melt features USDA Choice prime rib, flame-seared and piled high with melty provolone, brown sugar caramelized onions, and red and green bell peppers, all on the brand's signature top-cut roll. A medium Steak & Cheese Melt packs 42 grams of protein**.

Firehouse Subs President Mike Hancock recently made his position on the Steak & Cheese Melt very clear.

"We're proud of this sub – the prime rib, the caramelized onions, the top-cut roll. Once people try it, we think it earns its place among the best steak subs out there," said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. "Sharing it with every Mike in America felt like a great way to kick things off."

The free offer is available for one visit per qualifying guest on May 6 at participating U.S. restaurants. Guests must present a valid government-issued ID reflecting a qualifying name at time of redemption.

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which provides lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $107 million to local first responders across North America.

To find a restaurant near you, visit firehousesubs.com.

*At part. U.S. rest. One per person. Photo ID req'd up to franchisee discretion. Terms apply: FirehouseSubs.com/offer-terms.

**Protein grams based on medium size. Subs are made to order, and actual amounts may vary.

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high quality meats and cheeses, and committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with nearly $47 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 33,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands — TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. To learn more about RBI, please visit www.rbi.com. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

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SOURCE Firehouse Subs