Firehouse Subs® Gives Free Sub with Any Purchase if You Have the Name of the Day

News provided by

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 07:30 ET

Anyone named James, Fernando and Susan can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating Firehouse Subs restaurants on Wednesday, June 14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Firehouse Subs® fan-favorite Name of the Day promotion is back beginning June 14. The idea is simple – through June 23, anyone whose first name matches the Name of the Day can show their photo ID at participating restaurants for a free medium sub with any purchase*.

Continue Reading
Firehouse Subs® fan-favorite Name of the Day promotion is back beginning June 14. Every day through June 23, Firehouse Subs will announce a new Name of the Day on social media, and lucky guests with that first name will receive a free medium sub with any purchase. (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Firehouse Subs® fan-favorite Name of the Day promotion is back beginning June 14. Every day through June 23, Firehouse Subs will announce a new Name of the Day on social media, and lucky guests with that first name will receive a free medium sub with any purchase. (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Any fan of Firehouse Subs with the first names James, Fernando and Susan will receive a free medium sub with any purchase at participating U.S. locations on June 14. (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Any fan of Firehouse Subs with the first names James, Fernando and Susan will receive a free medium sub with any purchase at participating U.S. locations on June 14. (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Firehouse Subs® Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)
Firehouse Subs® Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

Today, any guest with the first name James, Fernando or Susan can visit their participating Firehouse Subs location for their free medium sub. To see if your name will be posted, follow Firehouse Subs on Facebook and Twitter or check FirehouseSubs.com/NameoftheDay each morning to see if lunch or dinner is on us.

"At Firehouse Subs, it's part of our mission to provide heartfelt service, and what's more heartfelt than thanking guests personally, by name with a free sub?" said Firehouse Subs Chief Marketing Officer Yosef Hojchman. "This is an incredibly fun way to engage with our guests, and I can't wait to thank even more fans of Firehouse over the next several days."

Firehouse Subs first launched Name of the Day in 2019, and since then, each promotion draws thousands of lucky-named guests to Firehouse Subs restaurants for a free, hot and hearty sub with any purchase. Visit FirehouseSubs.com for more information and to find your nearest restaurant.

*One free medium sub per person, per visit, with purchase. Must present valid photo ID showing the selected first name of the day at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations, excluding non-traditional locations like airports and college campuses. Not valid on online or delivery orders. Offer valid for a limited time only. Substitutions and additions may result in additional charges. Not valid with other offers.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot and hearty subs piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Driven by the passion of more than 500 Firehouse Subs franchisees to serve their local communities, for the fifth consecutive year, based on recent Technomic Insight consumer data, Firehouse Subs was named the No.1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities." This year, Firehouse of America, LLC and Firehouse Subs suppliers will together donate a portion of purchases at Firehouse Subs locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, for a minimum donation of $1 million

Enjoy more subs. Save more lives.® To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com

Quick Facts:

  • More than 1,255 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations
  • More than $75 million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®
  • Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Also from this source

Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Evercore ISI Annual Consumer and Retail Conference

Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Participate in Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.