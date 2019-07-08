Firehouse Subs® Kicks off Summer with New Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub

The brand's newest menu item is affordably priced at $5.55 for a medium while continuing to deliver the unmatched quality, portions and flavor that Firehouse Subs guests expect and enjoy.

"Creating flavorful and unique subs with fresh quality ingredients is just one aspect of our brand that guests love and appreciate," said Firehouse Subs Director of Product Development Jay Miller. "The Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub has bold flavors featured in our custom Caribbean spices that we are excited and proud to introduce during our 25th anniversary milestone."

The Jamaican Jerk Turkey Sub is sweet and savory, and for an added kick, guests can visit the hot sauce bar to dial up the spice level. Each restaurant offers an assortment of 25+ complimentary hot sauces, ranked on a heat-scale of 1-10, including Captain Sorensen's® Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named in honor of the founding brothers' father, Rob Sorensen, a 43-year retired fire captain.

To find your nearest Firehouse Subs location, or to have your sub ready for pickup at the Rapid Rescue To Go® station, visit www.firehousesubs.com or download the Firehouse Rewards app.

*Participating locations. Excludes Firehouse Subs restaurants in airports and universities.



About Firehouse Subs

Celebrating 25 years of business in 2019, Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as one of the leading brands in the U.S. among consumers. Newsweek recently named Firehouse Subs No. 1 in the fast casual restaurant industry on its 2019 list of America's Best Customer Service Brands. In 2018, Firehouse Subs was named the No. 1 brand in the restaurant industry that "Supports Local Community Activities" and ranks No. 1 among Fast Casual brands in "Food Quality" and "Taste and Flavor" in Technomic's Consumer Brand Metrics rankings. Firehouse Subs was also named No. 2 in "America's Favorite Fast Casual Chain" rankings by Technomic Ignite.



Quick Facts:

More than 1,170 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico, Canada and non-traditional locations

$44+ million granted to public safety organizations via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

