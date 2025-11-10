Firehouse Subs® Launches Limited-Edition Gravy Extinguishers for Thanksgiving Turkey Emergencies

All proceeds benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® and first responders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When Thanksgiving turkeys go from golden to gone wrong, Firehouse Subs® is ready to respond. The firefighter-founded hot sub chain is rolling out a limited-edition Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher, the ultimate rescue tool for Thanksgiving turkey disasters.*

In the true spirit of giving, 100% of proceeds from every Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher will benefit the cornerstone of the brand – the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation ,** which has granted more than $100 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders across North America.

Firehouse Subs® launches a limited-edition Gravy Extinguisher for Thanksgiving turkey emergencies, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. Dry Thanksgiving turkey? The firefighter-founded sandwich chain saves the day with the limited-edition Firehouse Subs® Gravy Extinguisher.

"Thanksgiving emergencies happen – and when they do, Firehouse Subs® is on call," said Mike Vizza, Director of Communications at Firehouse Subs®. "Whether your turkey's overcooked, underwhelming, or on the edge of disaster, the Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher delivers a blast of flavor to save your feast. Best of all, every purchase helps equip the real heroes – first responders – with vital lifesaving tools."

In honor of the Foundation's 20th anniversary, fans can purchase their very own Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher for just $20 starting Friday, November 14 at 12:00 PM EST exclusively at FirehouseGravyRescue.com , while supplies last.***

Built on over three decades of serving hot and hearty subs, Firehouse Subs® is known for stacking quality meats, melted cheeses, and bold flavors that deliver satisfaction in every bite. Rooted in the brand's firefighter heritage, Firehouse Subs pays tribute to its beginnings with signature creations like the iconic Hook & Ladder®, Engineer®, and Firehouse Hero®, alongside fan favorites such as the New York Steamer™ and Captain's Club™.

To find a restaurant near you, visit firehousesubs.com .

About Firehouse Subs®

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high quality meats and cheeses, and committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation , providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com .

*Does not include gravy.

**100% of the purchase price will benefit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

***Available for purchase and shipping within the U.S. only, while supplies last.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Firehouse Subs