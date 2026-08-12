Firehouse Subs® Opens 1,500th Restaurant in Texas

Veteran Multi-Unit Franchisee Highlights Brand's Continued Growth Momentum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs®, the firefighter-founded hot sub brand known for its unwavering commitment to community impact, has officially opened its 1,500th restaurant. The landmark location, situated at 2608 Enterprise Drive in Abilene, Texas, reflects the brand's continued growth across the United States and internationally.

Firehouse Subs Abilene Restaurant Exterior Chad and Hunter Fulkerson

Spearheading the opening is franchisee Chad Fulkerson, an Air Force veteran who transitioned into the restaurant industry following his military service. A Firehouse Subs franchisee for 12 years, Chad is opening his third restaurant with the brand in Abilene and his son, Hunter is following in his father's footsteps as he is preparing to open his first Firehouse Subs restaurant.

"Opening the 1,500th Firehouse Subs restaurant is an extraordinary honor," said Fulkerson. "I'm incredibly proud of my team and grateful for the support I've received from the Firehouse Subs leadership team throughout this journey. As I celebrate my third restaurant with the brand, I'm humbled by the opportunity to continue growing with a company that is committed to serving communities and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs like my son, who is now beginning his own journey with Firehouse Subs."

As part of a grand opening ceremony on August 21, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® will grant a Rescue Boat with motor and accessories to the City of Abilene, on behalf of the Abilene Fire Department, valued at $37,160.

This opening supports the broader growth strategy for Firehouse Subs, backed by operational efficiency, innovative restaurant design, and comprehensive franchisee support.

"1,500 restaurants have us fired up for many reasons," said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. "We love serving the best hot sandwiches in the industry, and we couldn't be more excited about the growth of our Public Safety Foundation. Our restaurants and guests have funded more than $115 million in lifesaving equipment for first responders. Every new restaurant means we can do even more for the people who protect those communities."

Firehouse Subs is actively seeking experienced, mission-oriented operators to support its next phase of growth, with a focus on multi-unit operators and disciplined single-unit owners. As the brand continues its expansion across the United States and Canada, it is prioritizing growth in high-potential, competitive markets.

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $115 million to local first responders across North America.

To learn more about franchising at Firehouse Subs, visit franchising.firehousesubs.com and connect with Firehouse Subs® on LinkedIn.*

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service, and public safety. Franchising since 1995, Firehouse Subs® has grown to over 1,500 locations worldwide. Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994 by two former firefighting brothers, the brand is built on decades of hot and hearty subs piled with high-quality meats and cheeses, and is committed to saving lives through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, providing lifesaving equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations. Firehouse Subs® is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International, Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $45 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 32,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To join the Firehouse Subs® family, visit franchising.firehousesubs.com.*

THESE FRANCHISES HAVE BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE FRANCHISE INVESTMENT LAW OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA. SUCH REGISTRATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE APPROVAL, RECOMMENDATION OR ENDORSEMENT BY THE COMMISSIONER OF BUSINESS OVERSIGHT NOR A FINDING BY THE COMMISSIONER THAT THE INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN IS TRUE, COMPLETE AND NOT MISLEADING.

*The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. An offer to sell a franchise can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document. None of the communications made through this press release should be construed as an offer to sell a franchise.

A copy of our Franchise Disclosure Document may be obtained by contacting the following:

Firehouse of America LLC

4600 Touchton Road, Suite 300 & Suite 400

Jacksonville, FL 32246

MN Registration No. 5159

SOURCE Firehouse Subs