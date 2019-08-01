Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Helps Local Communities Safely Head Back-to-School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into back-to-school season, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® announced more than $2.2 million donated to first responders across the country during third quarter grant allocations.

Each grant awarded to fire and police departments, rescues, districts, and companies is the answer to a specific need faced by each organization. With back-to-school season in full swing, it is fitting that several donations this quarter are geared towards improving public safety education for students of all ages. In Tallahassee, Florida seven students currently enrolled in the Florida Public Safety Institute Fire Academy program are being awarded full tuition and fees paid for by the Tallahassee Community College Foundation. In the greater San Diego, California area, prevention education materials, including 22,000 workbooks, are being donated to the Fire Safe Kids program, furthering the children's fire safety knowledge. In Arkansas, a forcible entry door simulator will allow instructors to challenge students with real-world situations, while building on their knowledge learned in the classroom. Additional grants have been awarded to improve safety and community relations, including the grant awarded to Greenwood Police Department in Greenwood, Indiana to fund the purchase of pre-trained dual purpose K-9 police dogs that assist in keeping schools and streets safer by locating dangerous narcotics.

"While the Foundation works to serve first responders every day, public safety is especially top of mind this time of year," said Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Robin Peters. "We are proud to support programs that focus on education and training in an effort to prevent tragedies and save lives."

Since its inception in 2005, the Foundation has awarded 3,952 grants to public safety organizations in 49 of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Total giving has exceeded $44 million, and with each quarter the nonprofit continues building momentum, providing equipment, training and supporting hometown heroes and the communities they serve.

Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. Each restaurant recycles five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to "round up" their bill to the nearest dollar. The Foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate a sum equivalent to 0.11% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1MM through December 31, 2019.

To donate online and support Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was founded in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, when Firehouse Subs Founders Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi where they provided food to first responders and survivors. As they returned home, they knew they could do more and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born, with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Since its inception, the non-profit organization has granted more than $44 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Connect:

Facebook: Facebook.com/FirehouseSubsFoundation

Twitter: @savinglives

Website: www.firehousesubsfoundation.org

For More Media Information

Jacqueline Faerman / Ivette Faulkner

The Zimmerman Agency

(850) 668-2222 • firehousesubs@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Related Links

http://www.firehousesubsfoundation.org

