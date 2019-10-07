Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Partners With The American Red Cross: 25,000 Homes Safer In Honor Of Firehouse Subs' 25th Anniversary

"We realized when we opened Firehouse Subs restaurant 1,000 in 2016 that monumental moments, while important to us, don't have the same amount of significance to others, so we donated the funding for 1,000 AEDs to support the police departments in communities served by Firehouse Subs restaurants," said Chris and Robin Sorensen, founders of Firehouse Subs and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. "There's nothing more that describes who we are as a brand at our 25th anniversary than a commitment to hearty food, heartfelt service, and public safety by donating $250,000 to The Red Cross through the brand's nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Volunteers from The Red Cross, the Foundation, Firehouse Subs and local fire departments will go door-to-door on October 10 to install smoke alarms in Jacksonville to kick-off the campaign during National Fire Prevention Week. The year-long campaign will increase awareness of fire safety in five cities across the U.S. through smoke alarm installations with local fire departments, fire safety education and by creating fire escape plans.

Each day in the U.S., seven people die from home fires; with The Red Cross' conception of its Home Fire Campaign in 2014, the organization has saved more than 625 lives. Working smoke alarms help ensure that residents are alerted to the danger, reducing the risk of fatalities in a home fire by 50 percent.

"Through the support and partnership of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, The Red Cross is able to keep the momentum going for the Home Fire Campaign," said Christian Smith, Regional Chief Development Officer for The American Red Cross. "Together, we can better prepare communities for home fires through education and installations and support families who experience them."

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation's mission is to impact the lifesaving capabilities, and the lives, of local heroes and their communities. Through this partnership, the campaign will work towards increasing awareness of fire safety and help reduce the number of deaths that occur due to lack of a smoke alarm.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the non-profit 501(c)(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $46 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubsfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. To learn more, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS

Celebrating 25 years of business in 2019, Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded in 1994 by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. This year, Firehouse of America, LLC (franchisor for the brand) will donate a portion of all purchases at U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, resulting in a minimum donation of one million dollars. Enjoy more subs. Save more lives. To learn more, visit http://www.firehousesubs.com.

