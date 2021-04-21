Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® Shatters Quarterly Grant Donation Record Following Year of Uncertainty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year filled with worldwide strife – especially for first responders, frontline workers, and restaurants – Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® set a new record for the most money ever awarded in a single quarter. The $2.5 million in grants are going to 118 nationwide public safety organizations and will be put toward the purchase of critical lifesaving equipment.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant recipients of a Stryker chest compression system

"Just one year ago, the Foundation was unsure of the future in the face of COVID-19 lockdowns and restaurant dine-in restrictions. But thanks to Americans opening their hearts as the country closed down, lifesaving equipment is being put in the hands of first responders who desperately need it," said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

"We're so thankful for the support from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs restaurant," said John Cermak, Fire Chief, North Country Regional Fire Authority, and the grant recipient of a LUCAS 3 Automated Chest Compression System through the Foundation's COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund. "The LUCAS device enables our first responders to give continuous, consistent chest compressions in cardiac resuscitations, providing the best chance to the citizens of our local community to survive a cardiac arrest. It will also improve the safety of the department's first responders during COVID-19 by minimizing absorption of aerosolized virus particles during manual CPR."

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants on a quarterly basis which are given to first responders and non-profits that support community safety. A majority of the grants provided go toward purchasing lifesaving equipment for first responder organizations. Equipment examples include firefighter PPE (personal protective equipment) ($1,000-$1,300), thermal imaging cameras ($10,000), automated external defibrillators (AEDs) ($1,500), all-terrain vehicles ($20,000) and vehicle extrication tools ($25,000).

Since 2005, lifesaving equipment like this and much more has been awarded quarterly to first responder organizations thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Established in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Firehouse Subs founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders, as well as survivors. As they returned to Florida, exhausted and exhilarated, they knew more could be done, and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $57 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate online, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, and training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $57 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. This is their highest designation. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.

