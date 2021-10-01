Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation's Largest Annual Fundraiser Returns for October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® is celebrating First Responders Month this October with a goal of raising $1 million through its largest annual fundraising campaign. All funds raised through $1, $5 or $25 medallion donations in Firehouse Subs® restaurants and through online ordering donations will help provide first responders with the equipment needed to save lives.

"October is a special time of year for everyone at Firehouse Subs and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation," said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. "Saving lives is our mission, but our ability to provide much needed equipment and resources to public safety organizations would not be possible without the generosity of the donors who give back during First Responders Month."

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants on a quarterly basis to first responders and public safety organizations. Today, the non-profit organization has granted more than $62.5 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico, ensuring the right equipment is in the right hands. Countless lives have been saved thanks to the Foundation's support, a reminder that donations do more:

Rescue boats granted to Louisiana fire departments were on the water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida allowing first responders to provide emergency rescue and recovery to local citizens for days after the disaster.

fire departments were on the water in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida allowing first responders to provide emergency rescue and recovery to local citizens for days after the disaster. Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) was awarded 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for their patrol vehicles to prepare officers for cardiac arrest emergencies. Just months after receiving these lifesaving tools, FCSO deputies responded to a man who had stopped breathing and had no pulse. Responding deputies performed CPR and administered shocks from one of the awarded AEDs, resulting in the man regaining a pulse. He was safely transported to the hospital for further care.

Sheriff's Office (FCSO) was awarded 16 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for their patrol vehicles to prepare officers for cardiac arrest emergencies. Just months after receiving these lifesaving tools, FCSO deputies responded to a man who had stopped breathing and had no pulse. Responding deputies performed CPR and administered shocks from one of the awarded AEDs, resulting in the man regaining a pulse. He was safely transported to the hospital for further care. Within one week of receiving new vehicle extrication equipment, Midway Volunteer Fire Department jumped into action after a pickup truck lost control and rolled across four lanes of traffic, leaving the driver stuck in the vehicle. Firefighters used the new tools to remove the patient from the truck and allow EMS to provide medical care.

Tippecanoe Township Fire Department was awarded an all-terrain vehicle with fire suppression and rescue slide-in to help with wildfires and emergencies impassable by traditional vehicles. Earlier this year, the vehicle became truly valuable to first responders as it helped them quickly extinguish a brush fire in the woods, preventing the fire from spreading further to multiple acres.

This year's First Responders Month fundraiser marks the return of paper medallions in Firehouse Subs restaurants throughout the U.S. Firehouse Rewards users will receive double points on all medallion donations made in-restaurant, through online ordering or via the Firehouse Subs app during First Responders Month.

Those interested in donating or applying for a grant can do so through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website: FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for members of the military. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $62.5 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.

SOURCE Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

