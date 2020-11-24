FireOrganix™ Establishes Czechia Hub to Fuel European Expansion

CHICO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FireOrganix™, which specializes in the production of high-quality water soluble ingredients made from certified hemp-derived cannabinoids, has established its first international hub in the Czech Republic to serve the exploding demand for water soluble ingredients in the European CBD market.

This location provides strategic importance to FireOrganix, as it enables the company to respond quickly to global customer needs, while opening a channel for new customers seeking access to the burgeoning European CBD market.

At the same time, FireOrganix has begun the process to submit a novel food application to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) for its proprietary water soluble hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients.

"Despite its relative newness, the European CBD market – with more than 500 million prospective consumers – represents huge potential," said Britt Johnson, Founder & CEO of FireOrganix. "Manufacturers are looking for trusted partners and high-quality ingredients. This is imperative for any CBD business to develop innovative products and secure share. This new, thriving environment has created an amazing opportunity and will allow us to explore new ways to introduce our proprietary water soluble ingredients to a different market.

"As the EU becomes increasingly regulated, manufacturers must be able to acquire relationships with partners that understand and comply with EU requirements for quality control, labeling, testing, and supply chain management," added Johnson. "FireOrganix welcomes regulation as providing important protections for consumers. Our brand stands for quality ingredients backed by science, and we know this is a message that will resonate with new partners in the EU."

In the United States, FireOrganix has stepped apart from other hemp/CBD providers through its use of high-quality water soluble hemp-derived CBD. Studies have shown the bioavailability of CBD oils to be low. However, when CBD oil is converted into a nanoemulsion, by way of nanotechnology , bioavailability can be improved up to 800 percent. Nanoemulsions are defined as oil-in-water emulsions with droplet sizes typically in the range of 100-500nm. FireOrganix nanoemulsions are in the range of 10-50nm.

About FireOrganix™

FireOrganix™ specializes in the production of high-quality water soluble ingredients, made from hemp-derived cannabinoids. The company provides a wide range of products to retail and wholesale companies in the nutraceutical, nutricosmetic, and functional foods industries. FireOrganix works with certified farms, reputable laboratories, and existing leaders in the hemp industry to ensure customers receive consistent quality and supply. For more information visit fireorganix.com.

