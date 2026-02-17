Fireplace Raises $1.5M to Build Institutional Trading Infrastructure for Prediction Markets

HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireplace , a professional trading terminal for prediction markets, announced a $1.5 million pre-seed round to bring institutional trading infrastructure to one of the fastest growing asset classes in history. The round was led by Frachtis, with participation from White Star Capital and several other notable VCs and Angel Investors, including Syndicate rounds on Legion and Echo.

Fireplace Banner Founder Image of Sumer Malhotra (Left) and Akshay Rajagopal (Right)

Fireplace offers what prediction markets always lacked: a unified terminal that aggregates markets, liquidity, and execution across prediction market venues. Fireplace delivers real-time data, institution-grade execution, advanced charting, wallet, whale, and insider tracking, and discovery. Wallet technology and automations are powered by in-house Enclave Money infrastructure.

As prediction markets fragment across platforms and chains, Fireplace is being built to support cross-venue aggregation with smart-order-routing. Rather than forcing traders to manually compare prices and liquidity across venues, Fireplace will intelligently route orders when the same market exists in multiple places.

"Prediction markets are one of the most powerful financial primitives, but the user experience hasn't caught up." said Sumer Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fireplace. "Trading feels slow and information-poor, Fireplace fixes that by giving traders the fastest, most intelligent terminal."

Prediction markets have exploded over the past year, becoming a core venue for macro-events, sports, crypto events, and elections. Despite this growth, tooling remains fragmented, slow, and information-poor.

In just 5 months, Fireplace has seen rapid traction:

30,000+ traders on waitlist

10,000+ organic followers on X

Official Polymarket badge on X

Public launch on January 27, 2026

Akshay Rajagopal, Co-Founder and CTO, added: "Prediction markets needed their own Bloomberg Terminal. Fireplace brings real-time infrastructure and execution that simply didn't exist before."

Fireplace sits above existing prediction markets, aggregating markets, traders, and liquidity into a single interface.

"Fireplace is building the professional interface that markets like Polymarket have been missing - the data, speed, and tooling that serious traders expect. This will unlock a new category for prediction markets, allowing pro-traders and institutions to participate in a new asset class." said Xavier Meegan, CIO of Frachtis.

The funding will accelerate development of the terminal, with a focus on execution, deeper data layers, and cross-venue aggregation with smart-order-routing.

Fireplace Pro's launch: https://x.com/fireplacegg/status/2016210775883628623?s=20

