Firepoint and Realvolve Announce Merger to Create Industry's Most Robust Technology Stack for Agents and Teams to Scale their Business

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firepoint ( www.firepoint.net ) and Realvolve ( www.realvolve.com ) have announced they are merging to form one of the industry's largest independently owned technology companies focused on enabling high-caliber agents and teams to grow their businesses and take their tech with them, regardless of their brokerage affiliation.

The move marks a natural next step for both companies and brings together two robust platforms that each enhance different parts of the client journey.

Under the terms of the merger, Dave Crumby (of Realvolve) will continue the role of CEO, and Gabe Cordova (of Firepoint) will continue as President of the new combined company. The short-term plan calls for deep integration of all products that will live under one unified brand.

The combined team has already started hiring in key areas to solidify their strategic plan.

"Fundamental shifts are already underway in the industry that will reward only the strongest, entrepreneurial-minded agents, leaving the rest behind," said Dave Crumby, CEO of Realvolve. "Our goal is to serve those agents with best-in-class technology that helps them drive more efficient growth in their businesses and their teams, no matter where they hang their license."

"Recent acquisitions in the real estate technology industry have turned the agent's business upside down in some cases, requiring them to make fast decisions just to keep their systems running. The merger of Firepoint and Realvolve aims to give agents and teams the foundational technology that will keep them from ever being in that point of vulnerability again," Crumby said.

Gabe Cordova, President of Firepoint, added, "Technology has become a cornerstone for today's best agents and teams. This is why we're focused on building and evolving a tech stack that agents mold to their practices, integrate seamlessly with other tools, and take the entire stack with them wherever they go."

"We're really excited to be merging two solid teams that each have a deep understanding of the real estate business and how technology can become a differentiator for top agents," Cordova added. "There's a lot of exciting things on the horizon for us."

Integration of the two companies' teams and efforts is already underway.

Realvolve and Firepoint are both privately owned companies, and terms of the merger were not disclosed.

More information can be found at https://www.realvolve.com/firepoint-merger/ .

About Firepoint

Firepoint, founded in 2014, creates real estate technology that helps the best agents and teams market themselves, nurture relationships, automate busy work, centralize communications and drive growth in their businesses.

About Realvolve

Founded in 2014, Realvolve is a Denver-based software-as-a-service company that gives real estate agents and teams a platform upon which to run their CRM, lead flow, transactions, and more. Real estate is all about people. Realvolve keeps agents connected.

