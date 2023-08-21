Firepower X Conference Ignites Change for Firefighter Wellness

Inaugural Denver metro area conference urges firefighters of all career levels to take charge of their well-being

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firepower X ( https://www.firepowerx.com/ ) organizers are pleased to announce its world-class speaker lineup and event details for the upcoming conference on October 6th at Rockleys Event Center. As Denver's first fire conference dedicated solely to preventative mental health, Firepower X is a rebellion against dry clinical advice, depressing PTSD statistics, and career burnout.

"Firepower X breaks free from traditional norms by embracing a bold and unapologetically badass new era of wellness called 'self-command' to foster a culture of well-being within the fire service," said Jess Ward, founder of Firepower X and CEO of Athinka. "Developing a sense of inner authority is crucial when handling such high levels of stress."

Key highlights of the Firepower X conference include:

Impactful sessions that challenge conventional thinking: Renowned speakers and industry pioneers will share unconventional approaches and disruptive strategies that have the power to transform the way firefighters approach their well-being. Confirmed speakers include:

Aaron Fields , head instructor for the Nozzle Forward program.

, head instructor for the Nozzle Forward program. Jason Patton , creator of social media series, Fire Department Chronicles.

, creator of social media series, Fire Department Chronicles. Greg Pixley , director of the Denver Fire Department peer support team.

, director of the Fire Department peer support team. Tim Sendelbach , fire chief for Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

, fire chief for Fire Rescue Authority. Diane Schroeder , national speaker and podcast host of The Fire Inside Her.

, national speaker and podcast host of The Fire Inside Her. Michael West , fire chief for Front Range Fire Rescue.

, fire chief for Front Range Fire Rescue. Ben O'Brien , firefighter and peer support team training coordinator.

, firefighter and peer support team training coordinator. Megan Grimes , board member for Front Range Rescue Dogs.

Biergarten social: Break away from traditional networking events with dynamic interactions and engaging conversations. Firepower X's biergarten social will ignite connections and spark collaborations among like-minded firefighters who are unafraid to break the mold. Find your tribe beyond your department.

First responder support: A portion of proceeds from the conference will be allocated to building a virtual portal for firefighters to access ongoing self-command content and wellness resources. Community members are welcome to get involved by sponsoring a firefighter, with all donations earmarked as scholarships for firefighters to attend the event at reduced cost.

Registration is now open, but space is limited: Early bird tickets are available until September 4, 2023. The conference also offers group discounts for departments who purchase four or more tickets. Volunteer opportunities are available for those looking to attend the event for free. To learn more, please visit: https://www.firepowerx.com/ .

"People should always look to add new skills, ideas and resources to their repertoires, particularly when trying to get to that next level of leadership," said Greg Pixley, director of the Denver Fire Department peer support team. "Firepower X is a great opportunity for us, as a group of like minded individuals, to discover those nuggets of information aimed at behavioral health strategies, tactics, and leadership."

About Firepower X

Hosted by Athinka, Firepower X is not just a conference. It's a rebellion against dry clinical advice, depressing PTSD statistics, and career burnout. Founded by Jess Ward, the mission of Firepower X is to promote wellness in the fire service as powerfully as possible. Join the movement of industry pioneers and fire service renegades by visiting https://www.firepowerx.com/ .

For media inquiries, please contact: Jeremy Douglas, [email protected] , 303-589-1941

