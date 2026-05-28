FireRock Country Club Eliminates Overseeding with Stadium Zoysia Installation

Arizona project is expected to save more than 40 million gallons of water annually while allowing year-round play in desert conditions.

POTEET, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FireRock Country Club has completed a major golf course renovation that introduces Stadium Zoysia across tees, fairways, and green surrounds, creating a new model for uninterrupted play in desert conditions.

The project marks the first installation of Stadium Zoysia in Arizona. Developed by Bladerunner Farms and supplied by licensed grower West Coast Turf, the variety replaces traditional overseeding practices with a long-term, water-efficient solution designed to support more sustainable year-round play in desert conditions.

Golf Course Renovation at Arizona Country Club eliminates overseeding, saves 40 million gallons of water annually, and enables year-round play in desert conditions.

Originally initiated as an irrigation replacement project in 2019, the effort eventually led the club to reconsider how the course could operate long term in the desert climate. For years, FireRock followed the standard practice of overseeding ryegrass each winter to maintain green conditions. However, increasing water demands, rising salinity levels, and inconsistent turf performance made that approach increasingly difficult to sustain.

In preparation for the club's grand reopening in late 2025, leadership partnered with architect Gary Brawley to preserve the course's routing and design integrity according to the original design by Gary Panks. At the same time, the club made a strategic decision to move away from traditional overseeding practices in favor of a more sustainable year-round surface.

The renovation required significant infrastructure improvements, including the removal of six inches of topsoil and the installation of a new drainage system, laying the foundation for consistent, high-performance turf conditions.

The results have been immediate and measurable. In January alone, the club recorded 4,700 rounds, compared to approximately 4,000 rounds in previous years. By eliminating the traditional overseeding cycle, FireRock is now able to remain open year-round, closing only for essential aerification.

Beyond operational gains, the environmental impact has been substantial. The club now saves an estimated 40 million gallons of water annually. This level of efficiency is increasingly critical as reclaimed water supplies in the region continue to decline due to widespread adoption of high-efficiency appliances and shifting municipal priorities.

"Our water supply was once described as the worst in the Southwest," said FireRock General Manager Tim Geesey. "We were following the same practices as everyone else in town trying to get the grass to grow, and we just couldn't. We were spending all this money and wasting all this water for nothing. Now, we've created a solution that positions us for the future."

From a golfer's perspective, the Stadium Zoysia surface has redefined the FireRock experience. Members report exceptional playability, including the ability to hit "driver off the deck" due to the dense Zoysia canopy. The turf's durability has proven so strong that the club has even challenged players to make divots, while its consistent coverage has created a clean, defined aesthetic that reinforces the course's original design intent.

As water availability and operating pressures continue to increase, the performance of Stadium Zoysia at FireRock will help define the next generation of year-round golf course conditioning, especially in desert climates.

"FireRock Country Club had the vision to take a necessary leap forward," said David Doguet, CEO and Founder of Bladerunner Farms. "What they've accomplished is more than a renovation; it's a reset of what's possible for golf in desert environments. This project proves that courses no longer have to choose between playability and sustainability, they can achieve both."

As October approaches, FireRock anticipates a surge in reciprocal play, as it will remain open while many regional courses temporarily close for traditional overseeding, creating a distinct competitive advantage during peak demand periods.

About Bladerunner Farms

Bladerunner Farms is a global leader in Zoysiagrass research, development, and production, dedicated to delivering high-performance turf solutions that balance playability, sustainability, and long-term environmental responsibility. Through a network of licensed growers, the company serves golf courses, sports fields, and residential markets worldwide.

ABOUT FIREROCK COUNTRY CLUB

Founded in 1999 by developer MCO, FireRock Country Club quickly earned acclaim as one of Arizona’s premier private clubs, earning the title of “Best New Golf Course in Arizona” by the Arizona Republic soon after opening in Fountain Hills.

Designed by renowned architect Gary Panks — whose work includes The Raven at South Mountain and Grayhawk’s Talon Course — FireRock’s 18-hole, 7,003-yard layout is known for its strategic challenge and breathtaking views of Four Peaks and Red Mountain. Elevated tee boxes, rolling fairways, and canyon-carved greens offer a compelling test for players of all levels.

FireRock became a member-owned equity club in 2013, with an internal investor group formed to guide long-term strategy and preserve the core values of friendship, active living, and genuine community. Their leadership has spurred ongoing improvements to expand FireRock into a full-service lifestyle club.

SOURCE Bladerunner Farms; FireRock Country Club